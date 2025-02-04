Darra Gordon to lead Family Equality as LGBTQ+ families grapple with an uncertain time (exclusive)

In a time of unprecedented challenges for LGBTQ+ families, Family Equality, the national nonprofit dedicated to advancing equality for LGBTQ+ families, has announced the appointment of Darra Gordon as its new CEO. With over two decades of experience in nonprofit leadership, Gordon steps into the role with a clear mission: to build a stronger, more resilient, and more impactful organization that can protect, celebrate, and support LGBTQ+ families nationwide.

For Gordon, this role is more than just a career move. “Family Equality’s mission is so deeply personal to me,” she told The Advocate. “I’m a proud member of the community. My wife and I are raising three children, and our oldest is nonbinary. The work we do at Family Equality is not just professional. It’s about protecting and uplifting families like mine.”

This personal connection fuels her unwavering commitment to the organization’s mission. Having served as the deputy president and COO at GLAAD, Gordon played a critical role in the organization’s growth, overseeing operations, development, and strategic planning.

Her tenure saw GLAAD more than triple its operating budget and fundraising goals, a testament to her ability to build sustainable, high-impact organizations. Before that, she spent 15 years at the Hetrick-Martin Institute, another LGBTQ+ group where she led efforts that expanded the organization nationally and dramatically increased its budget.

Gordon assumes leadership at Family Equality at a crucial juncture. With LGBTQ+ families facing increasing legislative and social challenges, she recognizes the urgent need for bold, strategic action.

“This moment is pivotal,” she said. “The attacks on our rights, the barriers to basic safety and inclusion. They are horrific. But we are addressing this head-on. Family Equality is uniquely positioned to lead in this moment, and I am committed to ensuring we rise to meet these challenges.”

One of Gordon’s first priorities will be to develop and execute a comprehensive strategy that strengthens Family Equality’s impact. “We need resilience and vision,” she emphasized. “We will focus on advocacy, services, and visibility, especially for our most marginalized community members. Our work must be sustainable, and we need to reach further than ever before.”

A cornerstone of Gordon’s leadership will be fostering partnerships and coalitions that amplify Family Equality’s reach and effectiveness. “We are stronger together,” she asserted. “One of my key priorities is building coalitions that can drive real change. Advocacy for policies and protections at both the federal and state levels is essential, and we will work tirelessly to ensure LGBTQ+ families can thrive.”

As she prepares to take the helm on March 3, Gordon is already setting a clear and determined course for the future.

“Stepping in to lead Family Equality wasn’t a choice for me. It’s a calling,” she said. “I wake up every day thinking about protecting my family. Family is fundamental to who we are. This work is not just about fighting against discrimination; it’s about building a world where every LGBTQ+ family is seen, valued, and empowered.”

Her message to families, allies, and supporters is one of hope and determination.

“This is a vulnerable time for our community, but it is also a time of incredible possibility. Family is a great uniter. Together, we will ensure Family Equality remains strong, steadfast, and impactful for generations to come.”