Scroll To Top
News

e.l.f. Beauty CEO defends DEI: 'Our diversity is a key competitive advantage'

​elf cosmetics
LisaChi/shutterstock

e.l.f. cosmetics nourishing facial oil, pore toner balm, highlighter, and cheek palate

The cosmetics company recently held that it would not nix its DEI initiatives, with CEO Tarang Amin saying that "our mission is to make the best of beauty accessible."

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

As companies abandon diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, e.l.f. Beauty is staying true to the "community that we serve."

The cosmetics company recently held that it would not nix its DEI initiatives, breaking from other major corporations who have rolled them back in the past several months. CEO Tarang Amin told CNN's Erin Burnett that "our diversity is a key competitive advantage in terms of our results."

"Our mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face," Amin said. "One of the best ways we know how to live that mission is to have an employee base that reflects the community that we serve."

Amin continued to say that e.l.f.'s employees are "74 percent women, 76 percent Gen Z and millennial, over 44 percent diverse." It is also "one of only two public companies in the U.S. that have a board of directors with 78 percent women and 44 percent diverse."

This has not hindered the company's success but instead helped it grow, as Amin said that "we're one of a few public companies that have had 23 consecutive quarters of net sales growth, averaging at least 20 percent," and are the only cosmetics brand to do so.

Over a dozen major corporations have announced that they would be rolling back their DEI programs in the past year, including Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corp., Harley-Davidson, Lowe's, Tractor Supply, John Deere, and Jack Daniel's.

Notably, many of the companies that have abandoned DEI are behind products largely marketed towards men. Companies that have kept their DEI initiatives and have not faced widespread calls to abandon them are traditionally marketed towards women, including clothing and makeup retailers like Ulta, Macy’s, Old Navy, Nordstrom’s, and TJ Maxx, or grocery chains like Costco, Meijer, and Kroger's.

Many companies' decisions came after conservatives online specifically targeted them for their policies and threatened boycotts. Failed filmmaker turned failed congressional candidate Robby Starbuck has taken credit for spearheading the movement and influencing the companies' decisions, however experts believe that Starbuck's pressure alone does not explain the shift, also pointing to the Trump Administration's hard stance against DEI and the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against affirmative action.

"I have yet to meet a CEO who didn't want the best possible talent or the best possible performance. Some of these big companies are under tremendous pressure," Amin said, adding, "But most people that I talked to are absolutely committed to having the most diverse, highest performing workforce they can find."

When asked if he feared political retaliation, Amin said: "We can only control what we can control. We have a real commitment to our diversity, our inclusion. I mean, we operate with positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. That's what we're all about."

From Your Site Articles
NewsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedPoliticsBusiness
board of directorsceocnndeidiversity equity and inclusionelf beautyelf cosmeticsemployee baseerin burnettgen zmarket share gainsnet sales growthpublic companytarang aminwomennews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Barack Obama DNC 2004
Voices

After 20 years, and after tonight, Obama will no longer be the Democrats' top star

progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True
These are the major companies that have dropped DEI programs
News

These 13 major companies caved to the far right and stopped DEI programs

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio