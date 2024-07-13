Kayla Gagnet is the executive director of digital content for equalpride, parent company to The Advocate. She has more than 20 years of journalism experience, working as a reporter, editor and newsroom leader. She previously worked as the managing editor of digital at The Times-Picayune in New Orleans and the senior vice president of content at CNHI.
Kayla Gagnet is the executive director of digital content for equalpride, parent company to The Advocate. She has more than 20 years of journalism experience, working as a reporter, editor and newsroom leader. She previously worked as the managing editor of digital at The Times-Picayune in New Orleans and the senior vice president of content at CNHI.