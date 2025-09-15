Charlie Kirk DID say stoning gay people was the 'perfect law' — and these other heinous quotes

Charlie Kirk, the conservative podcaster who co-founded Turning Point USA, died after being shot while hosting one of his “Prove Me Wrong” debates at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Authorities said Friday that they had identified and arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in relation to the shooting.
Kirk, 31, rose to prominence in 2016 when Donald Trump was first running for president, frequently making media appearances to campaign for him. He has been credited for influencing young voters through his online content — primarily his debates — to back Trump in the 2024 election.
Since his death, Kirk has been praised for how he engaged in political debate — but his legacy is not one of honest discourse. Kirk built his brand by demonizing LGBTQ+ people and other minorities, frequently spreading disinformation about transgender people and gender-affirming care.
Author Stephen King received backlash online and issued an apology after saying in a post to X, formerly Twitter, that Kirk "advocated stoning gays to death." But King's claim wasn't wrong — Kirk did say that, and so many other horrible things about the queer community.
Here are some of Kirk's most heinous comments about LGBTQ+ people. They're not only hateful — they're just plain incorrect.
Stoning gay people is "God's perfect law"
Kirk invoked a Bible verse about stoning gay people "to death" on a June, 2024 episode of his podcast with Jack Posobiec, calling it "God's perfect law when it comes to sexual matters."
Trans people are to blame for inflation
Kirk said on an April, 2022 episode of his podcast that trans people are responsible for inflation. There is no evidence to suggest the two issues are even remotely related, nor did he provide any.
"There's a direct connection to inflation and the trans issue. You say, Charlie, come on. They couldn't be further apart. No, they're exactly the same. They're the same in this aspect—when you believe that men can become women, why wouldn't you also believe that you could print wealth? If you believe that someone can change their gender, why wouldn't you also believe that money is wealth?"
Call to overturn hate crime convictions
Kirk tweeted last month that “it should be legal to burn a rainbow or [Black Lives Matter] flag in public.”
“We should work to overturn every conviction for those arrested, fined, or otherwise harassed for the ‘hate crime’ of doing donuts over Pride flags painted on public streets," he said.
We should have “just took care of” trans people
Kirk blamed the so-called "decline of American men” on trans equality in an interview with failed college swimmer Riley Gaines, saying people should have “just took care of” trans people “the way we used to take care of things in the 1950s and 60s" — which independent journalist Erin Reeds notes notes included lobotomies, shock therapy, and involuntary institutionalization. Others interpreted it as advocating for lynchings or physical violence against trans people.
Trans people are a "throbbing middle finger to God”
Kirk said in a September, 2023 speech that trans people are "throbbing middle finger to God.” He then directly addressed University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, a trans woman, deadnaming her and telling her “you’re an abomination to God.”
Doctors treating trans patients need "Nuremberg-style trial""We need to have a Nuremberg-style trial for every gender-affirming clinic doctor"
Kirk said in an April 2024 episode of his podcast, clipped by Media Matters, that doctors who provide gender-affirming care should be prosecuted like the Nazis were after World War II.
"Her daughter all of a sudden came home and said, 'I'm a boy.' She said, 'what?' And the whole assembly line, the conveyor belt was started to grind," Kirk said. "They wanted to give her cross-sex hormones. They wanted to give her testosterone therapy. They wanted to cut off her breasts. They wanted to do all these sorts of things, and these doctors do this without any thought whatsoever. Yeah. Sure. Here's the script. Here's the clinic. Go here. Go for surgery. These doctors need to be put in prison quickly. We need to have a Nuremberg-style trial for every gender-affirming clinic doctor. We need it immediately."
The American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, the World Medical Association, and the World Health Organization all agree that gender-affirming care is evidence-based and medically necessary not just for adults, but minors as well.
Several studies demonstrate that depression and anxiety is alleviated in youth when they socially transition and receive treatment for gender dysphoria. Many other longitudinal studies show that gender-affirming care vastly improve quality of life for people who identify as transgender. Out of 55 peer-reviewed studies, not a single one which found that gender transition has negative outcomes.
Trans people are a "social contagion"
When asked if he would support his children if they came out as gay or trans, Kirk said he would not, calling trans identities a "social contagion" that can be explained by "the autism spectrum" and "puberty anxiety."
"I don't affirm delusions. You do not affirm what is harmful or what is not true," Kirk said. "And you must find the underlying issue as to why this is happening. ... Young women have always been more prone to social contagions, and transgenderism is a social contagion. A 5,000 percent increase in transgenderism is not normal. Everybody is an external force upon our nation's youth."
The so-called "Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria" hypothesis that claims being trans is a "trend" has long been debunked as junk science. The entire theory is based on a single poster abstract in 2017 by Lisa Littman, who herself has admitted that it is not a formal diagnosis. Poster abstracts are often published when the material is not only too weak to be a journal article, but of insufficient quality to even be accepted for oral presentation at a conference.
A 2022 study in Pediatrics found that out of 91,937 adolescents in 2017 and 105,437 in 2019, the total percentage of those who identified as trans decreased from 2.4 percent in 2017 to 1.6 percent in 2019, which would not support the "social contagion" hypothesis.
Pandering to the "alphabet mafia"
Kirk said during a speech at UC Boulder in April, 2022 that society is pandering to the LGBTQ+ community, which he referred to as a "hypervocal minority" and the "alphabet mafia."
"What is with this all gender bathroom stuff? You go in there and it’s like boys and girls both in the same restroom," he said. "I got thinking to myself, ‘How did this happen?’ It happened for a couple reasons. One of the reasons is that we tried to reconfigure society to accommodate and pander to a hypervocal minority that itself will never actually be happy regardless of how many changes we make for the alphabet mafia, it’s never going to be enough, right? Bathrooms, pronouns, whatever, but then it’s like we have to teach your four year old about whether or not they need to transition or not."
"I do not believe transitioning your gender is right for people," he added. "I think it’s a lie and we should tell people that suicide rates are extremely high for people that transition. ... You look at the transition regret and it will take your breath away at how many people wish they did not transition."
Gender-affirming surgeries have one of the lowest regret rates of any major surgery. Only 0.3 percent of transgender men and 0.6 percent of transgender women said they regret their gender-affirming surgery, according to a 2023 study from the National Library of Medicine. The majority of those who detransitioned said they did so due to lack of social or financial support.
Major life events also have significantly higher regret rates than gender-affirming surgery, as 7 percent of people regret having children and 16.2 percent regret getting tattoos.
"If you stop being a man then maybe you could stop being a human being"
Kirk said in February, 2022 that the goal of the "transgender movement" is to turn human beings into machines. No, he wasn't kidding.
"The transgender movement actually matters even more than biomedical fascism and they actually are together because the transgender movement is an introductory phase to get you to strip yourself of your humanity to mesh with machines," Kirk said. "It's called transhumanism. They want you to say 'Okay, well, I can choose any gender, why can't I just have like an exoskeleton of some sort of machine around me?'"
"This is what meta is about, the metaverse, kids staring at screens all day long," he continued. "This is where Silicon Valley is going. This is why they're so insistent on this transgender thing, because if you stop being a man then maybe you could stop being a human being."
Comparing trans people to pedophiles
Kirk compared trans people to pedophiles in a June, 2023 tweet, once again incorrectly referring to gender-affirming care as "mutilation."
"Cis is a slur. 'Sex assigned at birth' is a logical fallacy," Kirk wrote. "Gender Affirming Care is child mutilation. Minor Attracted Persons are pedophiles. Trans is a mental delusion. Reclaim the language they stole from us."
Gender-affirming surgeries among minors are incredibly rare. There is no evidence of surgeries being performed on trans youth under the age of 12, according to a recent study in JAMA, and only 2.1 out of every 100,000 trans youth ages 15 to 17 received surgery — the vast majority being chest surgeries. Significantly more teenage girls get breast implants than trans teens get chest surgeries, and out of 151 breast reductions performed on American minors in 2019, 146 (97 percent) were performed on cisgender males.
Jan. 6 rioters should've had gay sex
Kirk, whose organization Turning Point USA provided bus transportation for rioters attacking the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, said on an episode of his podcast in February, 2024 that the insurrectionists would have received a more lenient sentence if they had filmed themselves having gay sex in the buildings, referencing a leaked sex tape from a Senate staffer.
“There are hundreds of peaceful people that went into the Capitol on January 6. They did not touch a police officer," Kirk lied. "They didn’t smash a window, but they have been charged federally for trespassing and called insurrectionists for the rest of their life. ... They should have stripped naked and filmed themselves having gay sex."
Imane Khelif and trans people are "pure evil"
Kirk was one of the loudest voices online accusing Algerian boxer Imane Khelif of secretly being a man during the 2024 Olympics.
"Enough of the gender insanity and the pandering to avoid hurting someone’s precious feelings," Kirk tweeted in August, 2024. "The Olympics just allowed a biological man, Imane Khelif, to pummel Italian Olympian Angela Carini. She lasted 46 seconds because to how painful it was: 'I have never been hit so hard in my life.' Her life’s work was stolen by a man who beats up women for sport. Will someone have to die before people wake up?! This entire ideology is pure evil."
Khelif became the target of an international transvestigation during the Paris Olympics last year when she handily beat Italian boxer Angela Carini and went on to win the gold medal. Many conservative figures — including JD Vance, Elon Musk, and J.K. Rowling — began recirculating rumors that Khelif had supposedly failed a gender eligibility test in 2023 under the International Boxing Association, which was later banned from Olympic participation for corruption.
Khelif was disqualified from the IBA only after beating Russian athlete Azalia Amineva in a tournament, prompting the organization's Russian president, who brought in Russian state-owned money to sponsor the organization, to ban her. The results of the supposed test have not been made public nor have they been independently verified.
Blaming mass shootings on the "trans medical industry"
After reports that the person who shot up a Catholic school in Minneapolis was trans, Kirk blamed all trans people for the violent attack.
"The evil perpetrated on young people by the trans medical industry is something future generations will look upon with horror," he wrote.
The U.S. Secret Service Threat Assessment Center’s review of 172 mass attacks from 2016 to 2020 found that 96 percent of perpetrators were cisgender men. The Advocate has previously reported that out of more than 4,600 mass shootings between 2014 and 2024, at most six involved transgender suspects — just 0.128 percent. As trans people account for only one percent of the U.S. population, they are significantly less likely to be mass shooters than the overall population.
Trans people are also more likely to be the victim of violence than their LGB peers, and are significantly more likely to be the victim of violence than the perpetrator.
