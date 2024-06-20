Happy Juneteenth!

🎉 Today, we commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. And while Juneteenth has been celebrated in Black communities for decades, it's only recently been made a federal holiday. On this Juneteenth, a couple of queer writers discussed the intersections of the day along with Pride Month.

🌈 Will you be in Washington, D.C., on June 25? The Advocate will be hosting a special meet-and-greet with readers at D.C.'s famous Little Gay Pub from 6-8 p.m. Several of us from equalpride will be there to talk with readers about our work and what topics you're interested in. Hope to see you there! 🌈

Onward and upward,

Alex Cooper

This Juneteenth and Pride Month, let's reflect on the intertwined struggles for freedom and equality Pablo Monsalve/VIEWpress via Getty Images;

Ryan Walters is too much even for Republicans in Oklahoma footage still via KOCO News

Why are Republicans challenging Biden's Title IX rules in court? Luis Yanez/Shutterstock; YASAMIN JAFARI TEHRANI/Shutterstock

Zane Phillips figured out his sexuality by acting 'stupid in a very specific way' MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Transgender inmate killed in prison fight in Louisiana MSPPMOORE VIA WIKIPEDIA

Nancy Pelosi emotionally reflects on LGBTQ+ community at Library of Congress AIDS Quilt exhibit (exclusive) RENAUD GIROUX/AFP via Getty Images; Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate

Mom of Florida trans girl athlete speaks out against possible firing for the first time Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

Club Q shooter sentenced to 55 life sentences plus 190 years in prison for federal hate crimes Colorado Department of Corrections

Colorado Supreme Court hears latest Masterpiece Cakeshop discrimination case Khairil Azhar Junos/Shutterstock