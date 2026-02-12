Canadian school shooting sparks anti-trans uproar after shooter identified

Canadian authorities have identified the shooter who killed eight people — mostly children — at a school in British Columbia on Tuesday.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have named Jesse Van Rootselaar, an 18-year-old resident of Tumbler Ridge, as a suspect, believing she died by suicide after fatally shooting her 39-year-old mother, 11-year-old stepbrother, a 39-year-old teacher, three 12-year-old girls, and two boys ages 12 and 13.

Police had responded to multiple wellness checks that involved weapons at Rootselaar's home over the past several years, Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald said at a press conference Wednesday, including one incident two years ago where they confiscated firearms from her. She was detained on more than one occasion for assessment and follow-up under the nation's Mental Health Act, and did not have any firearms registered to her at the time of the shooting.

Rootselaar was assigned male at birth but had began transitioning six years ago, according to McDonald. RCMP is not identifying her as transgender, as officials identify suspects as "they chose to be identified in public and in social media," and Rootselaar identified as female "both socially and publicly."

Rootselaar's identity has been used to vilify the trans community, though conservative figures were blaming trans people for the tragedy even before a suspect was named. Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Tara Armstrong said in a post that there's a supposed "epidemic of transgender violence spreading across the West," while using the opportunity to attack gender-affirming care by falsely claiming "affirming delusions is neglect, not care."

The U.S. Secret Service Threat Assessment Center’s review of 172 mass attacks from 2016 to 2020 found that 96 percent of perpetrators were cisgender men. The Advocate has previously reported that out of more than 4,600 mass shootings between 2014 and 2024, at most six involved transgender suspects — just 0.128 percent. As trans people account for only one percent of the U.S. population, they are significantly less likely to be mass shooters than the overall population.

Trans people are also more likely to be the victim of violence than their LGB peers, and are significantly more likely to be the victim of violence than the perpetrator.

"Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones, and all those impacted by this tragic incident," Superintendent Ken Floyd, North District Commander, said in a statement. "This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional day for our community, and we are grateful for the cooperation shown as officers continue their work to advance the investigation."