⁉️ What's in a name? Quite a lot actually. It's why the It Gets Better Project — the organization that began after that Dan Savage and Terry Miller video went viral in 2010 — is dropping "project" from its name. But given what we've seen across the country in 2023 and into 2024, does it still get better?

💫 “The phrase ‘it gets better’ might sound simplistic, especially when LGBTQ+ youth in states like Florida face daunting realities,” Ross von Metzke, senior director of communications of It Gets Better, told The Advocate. “Our goal is to empower these young people to navigate life’s challenges with better tools and community support.” 💫

📖 Haven't read our latest cover story yet? You should get on that then. In our 💕 love 💕 issue, we spoke with the George Takei and his husband Brad about their 38 years together. The adorable photos alone are worth taking a peek at.

And it looks like Gen Z is hecka gay. 🌈 In fact, according to a recent survey, Gen Z folks are more likely to identify as LGBTQ+ than as Republican. I'm fine with that. But Gen Z also has notoriously rejected labels of all forms. Read more about the survey here. 🐘

