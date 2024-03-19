Scroll To Top
Books

Diverse books left in trash at NYC school with worrying notes: 'Not approved'

Staten Island New York Public School 55 New Library Grand Opening Teachers Outside Mural PS55
PS 55 THE HENRY M. BOEHM SCHOOL

Hundreds of new books — which featured stories about race, immigration, and LGBTQ+ lives — were found in the trash with sticky notes documenting their content.

A school in Staten Island is being investigated after hundreds of new books were found in the trash containing notes that seemingly detailed why they were removed.

A community member found the books in the New York City borough at PS 55, known as the Henry Boehm School, and reported them to local outlet Gothamist. The books — which featured stories about race, immigration, and LGBTQ+ lives — contained sticky notes documenting the content.

The Derby Daredevils, an illustrated novel series about a girls' roller derby team, contained a note that read: “Not approved. Discusses dad being transgender. Teenage girls having a crush on another girl in class," according to the outlet. A note on Julian Is A Mermaid, a picture book about a boy who pretends to be a mermaid, stated, “Boy questions gender.”

One note on My Two Border Towns, a picture book about a young boy living on the United States-Mexico border, read, “Our country has no room and it’s not fair.” We Are Still Here! Native American Truths Everyone Should Know, a nonfiction picture book, had a note that claimed it perpetuated a “negative slant on white people.”

A note on the renowned illustrated biography Nina: A Story of Nina Simone read: “This is about how black people were treated poorly but overcame it. (Can go both ways).”

The New York City Department of Education has since launched an investigation into the school. A department spokesperson told ABC that it does "not condone the messages found on these books."

"Our public schools do not shy away from books that teach students about the diverse people and communities that make up the fabric of our society," they said.

The spokesperson also said that PS 55 leadership has ensured it will follow the proper procedures for discarding books or questioning content going forward.

Attempts at book censorship reached a record high in 2023, with 4,240 titles targeted in schools and libraries nationwide — a 65 percent increase from 2022’s record of 2,571, according to the American Library Association. Out of those, 47 percent of the books were by or about people of color or queer people.

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
