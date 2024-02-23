alert banner

Oklahoma police say bullied nonbinary teen Nex Benedict ‘did not die as a result of trauma’

Scroll To Top
News

After years of exclusion, Staten Island will host LGBTQ-friendly St. Patrick's Day parade

LGBTQ inclusion Staten Island St Patricks Day parade
Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

The New York City government is responding to years of LGBTQ+ exclusion by hosting a new, second parade, which will welcome queer groups in Staten Island for the first time.

Organizers have excluded local LGBTQ+ groups from the annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Staten Island for decades. Despite a ban on queer organizations being lifted in 2014, those behind the celebration have refused to change their tune to this day.

For the first time, the city is responding by hosting a second parade, which will welcome LGBTQ+ delegations and their employees. New York City mayor Eric Adams' office announced in a statement via The New York Times that the new parade, dubbed the Forest Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade, will be held on March 17, organized by the nonprofit Staten Island Business Outreach Center.

“Celebrations in our city should be welcoming and inclusive," said spokesperson Kayla Mamelak. “Everyone interested — regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, race or beliefs — will be welcome to march together."

Since being elected to the office of mayor, Adams has boycotted the Staten Island parade over its exclusion of LGBTQ+ groups, alongside the state's Democratic legislators and many Republicans. His predecessor, Bill de Blasio, also boycotted the parade while in office.

The decision to exclude LGBTQ+ groups has fallen largely on just one person, main organizer Larry Cummings. He told New York-based newspaper The Irish Voice in 2018 that the parade "is not a political or sexual identification parade" and that "gays can march, but not under a banner."

The Staten Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the only parades to exclude LGBTQ+ groups from marching. The New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Manhattan, which will take place on March 16 this year, ended its two-decade ban on LGBTQ+ groups in 2014. For the first time in 2022, the Bronx’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade allowed an LGBTQ+ group to march openly.

Executive director of the Pride Center of Staten Island, Carol Bullock, who previously spoke out about her group being denied entry to the parade for four years in a row, told The Times that when the organizers invited her group to participate, she responded: "Heck yeah."

“I am so happy we have taken this parade back for the Staten Island community,” she said. “I am finally going to march down Forest Avenue with my staff, my board, our supporters and our banner and celebrate our Irish heritage.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsHomophobiaPrideIrelandYahoo FeedNew York
staten islandbill de blasiocarol bullockeric adamsforest avenueirish cultureirish heritageirish historylarry cummingsmanhattannew yorknew york cityparadepride center of staten islandst patrickst patrick's dayst patrick's day paradethe bronxnews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio