Space Force Col. Bree Fram, a distinguished transgender service member, advocate, and rocket scientist, recently faced a barrage of online attacks following a derogatory post by Chaya Raichik’s Libs of TikTok account. Out of the blue, Fram became the subject of hateful, personal, and dehumanizing rhetoric after Raichik targeted her.

The post, which included a photo of Fram before her transition and text that misgendered and ridiculed her, sparked widespread online harassment. On X, formerly Twitter, right-wing transphobes and extremists became enraged about Fram’s existence. Yet it did little to deter Fram’s resolve and commitment to her role and advocacy.

Fram spoke with The Advocate about what happened and emphasized that her views do not necessarily reflect those of the U.S. Space Force or the Department of Defense.

“It was quite the weekend on social media,” Fram said.

Despite the online vitriol, she remained focused on the broader impact of her visibility. “If anything, if video and photos of me are shared, I see that as an opportunity for someone to see that LGBTQ people are successful wherever they are,” she said. Fram is stationed in the Pentagon, and she was promoted to colonel on December 29.

Holding a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College and a master of science in Astronautical Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology, her academic credentials are impressive. Her skills have been instrumental in her various roles in the Air Force, including a Research and Development Command and overseeing Air Force security cooperation with Iraq. Her contributions extend to operational deployments in Qatar and Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“We have served since the [American] Revolution,” Fram said. “You had amazing heroes of the Revolution who just happened to be gay. You had over 400 documented cases of transgender people serving during the Civil War for the Union. And so that history is all there, but when we’re given that opportunity to do so openly, we can be even more valuable to the service.”

Her decision to come out as transgender in 2016, coinciding with the lifting of the military’s transgender ban, marked a pivotal moment in her career.

“I came out publicly as transgender on the day the transgender ban in the military was dropped in 2016,” Fram explained. She navigated through the subsequent re-imposition of the ban under the Trump administration from 2019 to 2021, showcasing her resilience as one of the highest-ranking out transgender officers in the U.S. military.

“It was a time of great uncertainty but also immense learning and growth for me personally and professionally,” she said.

President Joe Biden repealed former President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender military service members days after his inauguration in 2021.

Beyond her military service, Fram has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. As a co-leader of the Department of the Air Force LGBTQ+ Initiatives Team, she works to eliminate barriers to LGBTQ+ military service. Her leadership extended to SPARTA, a non-profit advocating for transgender military service, and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics’ Diversity Working Group, two organizations in which she’s been involved.

During the interview, Fram reflected on the significance of diversity in the military, drawing parallels to historical examples like the Tuskegee Airmen and Navajo Code Talkers. “We as a country in times of crisis, in particular, have always tapped into and benefited from the diversity of this nation,” she remarked, underscoring the importance of inclusive policies because of the brain power lost when organizations don’t harness diverse talents.

Fram acknowledged her role in representing the trans community as a member of the armed forces. “Being visible and vocal in the military as a transgender officer is about more than just me. It’s about paving the way for those who will follow,” she said.

“Diversity is not just a buzzword; it’s a strategic necessity,” she explained. ”Our military is stronger when it reflects the society it serves."

She added, “Every policy change we advocate for, every barrier we dismantle, brings us closer to a military that fully respects and utilizes the talents of all its members.”

Fram explained that every day, seemingly small gestures are important, like including pronouns in email signatures, in the military context.

“One of the big changes that we were able to accomplish was to allow the use of pronouns in email,” she explained. According to her, the move was pivotal not just for the LGBTQ+ community but also for promoting clarity and respect in military communications.

“It’s an issue for anyone that doesn’t have a typically Western-sounding male or female name,” she explained. “So for people to be able to put that in their signature block and know in a military culture whether to respond to that email with Sir or Ma’am was incredibly important.”

Fram highlighted how this change was part of a larger effort to foster an inclusive environment in the military. “All we want to do with that is give dignity to each individual. That’s it,” she said.

This wasn’t the first time Libs of TikTok has attacked a federal employee for their identity as part of the LGBTQ+ community. In October, the White House strongly criticized Raichik for attacking a spokesperson for the Department of the Interior for his appearance.



“No one should be targeted simply for being themselves. It is cruel and unacceptable. This is an administration that believes to our core in the principle that out of many we are one — and we are proud that the people who serve in it reflect those values as well,” the spokesperson said in October.

Fram told The Advocate that she wishes to be a role model to others in Space Force, the military, and beyond.

“My story is just one of many, but I hope it can be a source of hope and encouragement for others facing similar challenges.”