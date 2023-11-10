42 Flaming Hot Photos From 2024's Australian Firefighters Calendar

Images: Australian Firefighters Calendar
It's that time of year again!
The Australian Firefighters Calendar 2024 has officially dropped. This will be the 31st edition of the calendar, which features studly firefighters across Australia.
"Since its launch in 1993, the calendar has donated over 3.4 million dollars to charities across Australia," a press release from the Australian Firefighters Calendar said.
More than 25 Australian firefighters took place in the shoot this year. There are six editions: the Dog, Cat, Horse, Mixed Animal, Hero, and Classic Calendars.
Part of the profits from the sale of the calendars go to several Australian charities. Because of the popularity in the U.S., some money will also go toward U.S. charities as well. Two American firefighters were even flown out to participate in the shoot.
“I have had a love for firefighting ever since I was a kid visiting my dad at the station he worked at. The brotherhood and camaraderie was always something I strived for but never fully understood until I joined the fire service 6 years ago. That family atmosphere is exactly what I found when I was asked to be a part of the 2024 Australian Firefighters Calendar," Caden Troy, 27, of St. Luicie County Fire District in Florida, said. "I was able to firsthand see the amazing people, animals, and unique environment that Australia has to offer. Most importantly I had the opportunity to interact with the numerous charities and foundations that the calendar benefits and learn of the importance of conservation efforts in order to protect our wildlife and environment. We live on one shared planet and this is a message I am more than happy to take back to the States and share with my audience. And oh yeah, I almost forgot…ripped Firefighters with adorable animals. I think people might enjoy that as well.”
The calendar is now shipped from Dallas, Texas, so U.S. fans can order theirs from www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com. Calendars will also be available in 600 kiosk locations through Calendars.com.
Check out the steamy firefighters hunks below.
(All photos courtesy of Australian Firefighters Calendar.)
