6 Historic and Steamy Bob Mizer Photos From Physique Pictorial Exhibition

Images: Courtesy BMF Permanent Collection, Bob Mizer Foundation, San Francisco, CA
The Bob Mizer Foundation in San Francisco is hosting “Physique Pictorial: The Manufacture, Craft, and Art of Mizer’s Magazine,” an exhibition from October 2023 to late spring 2024. Curated by Max Zinkievich, the Foundation’s Head of Moving Images and Grant Coordinator, this exhibit focuses on the influential Physique Pictorial magazine, which was started in 1951 by photographer Bob Mizer.
Mizer, a pioneering figure in American photography, profoundly impacted physique photography and the gay community. His magazine was a platform for artistic and social commentary in post-war America. The Bob Mizer Foundation, an educational non-profit organization, is dedicated to preserving and promoting Mizer’s legacy. The exhibit explores Mizer’s creative process and the cultural significance of his work, according to a press release.
This unique exhibition showcases Mizer’s contributions to the art of physique photography. It delves into the historical and cultural contexts that shaped Physique Pictorial, underscoring his role in the evolution of this artistic genre. The exhibition offers insight into Mizer’s vision and the development of male physique portrayal, highlighting his lasting influence in photography and the arts.
Bob Mizer, Physique Pictorial Vol. 15 No. 3 Paste Up, ink, paper, adhesive, 1966
Bob Mizer, Physique Pictorial Vol. 1 No. 2, ink on paper, November 1951
Bob Mizer, AMG Bulletin 48, ink on paper, June 1st 1955
Lloyd Steel, Untitled, tempera, c. 1955
Bob Mizer, AMG Bulletin 7, c. 1947
