Ride ’em, cowboy – 25+ pics from gay rodeos across the U.S.A.

Courtesy Greg Endries
Greg Endries is no stranger to the Wild Gay West.
For the past year, he’s been touring the gay rodeo circuit of the International Gay Rodeo Association (IGRA) for his photographic series, Cowboys and Queens.
Endries has focused his efforts in the western and southern U.S. because the last time the east coast had a gay rodeo was in 2009 with the Atlantic Stampede in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
But there’s no need for easterners to catch the gay cowboy blues because the IGRA and Atlantic States Gay Rodeo Association (ASGRA) are working hard to usher in an east coast return of gay rodeos.
“Leading the charge is the royalty team of Miss ASGRA Evita Perrier, Mr. ASGRA Jonathon Roman, and Ms. ASGRA Jennifer Vrana,” Endries says. “All three have been tirelessly raising funds to bring the rodeo back, and they are also competitors in the rodeo. Evita competes in full drag, and she also holds drag story hours in the DC area.”
So far, these efforts have raised enough funds a return next year. The Atlantic States Gay Rodeo (formerly the Atlantic Stampeded) will take place June 5-8, 2025, but still needs more funding to make it happen. You can help and become an authentic cowboy by taking part in a Rodeo School taking place next month in the central New Jersey and Philadelphia area on August 17-18. The event is organized by Ms. ASGRA Jen Vrana and participants will learn calf roping, steer decorating, chute dogging, barrel racing, and all the other rodeo events.
You can learn more about the IGRA and the ASGRA, including a complete schedule of events and how you can help, at their websites (igra.com and asgra.org). You can learn more about Endries’s work and view his extensive photographic collection at his website (gregendries.com)
In the meantime, we’ve curated some stunning pics from the Endries collection, including portraits and hard action shots of Evita Perrier.
So keep scrolling to see more of these gay cowboys and their rassling ways.