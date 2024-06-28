Should Joe Biden step aside after Thursday's debate? Vote in our poll

Thursday night’s first presidential debate has many Democrats concerned over the fitness of President Joe Biden.

The president’s voice was hoarse and he had some difficulty finishing his answers. He’s been suffering from a cold. While his answers contained references to legislation, policy, and data, former President Donald Trump — who is 78 — told lie after lie about his and Biden’s political records.While there have been concerns voiced before over the 81-year-old, the debate has seemed to draw those concerns into the spotlight.

Several media outlets have been reporting that Democratic insiders are now panicking, wondering if they should pursue another candidate to replace Biden this November.

