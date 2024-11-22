Pete Buttigieg to Democrats: ‘Move quickly through the shock’ of Trump’s worst impulses

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged fellow Democrats on Thursday to stay focused and not allow themselves to be consumed by the chaos expected during Donald Trump’s return to the presidency.

Speaking to a gathering of young Democratic officials in Washington, D.C. , Buttigieg warned that outrage alone would not be enough to counter Trump’s policies, The New York Times reports .

“We cannot be mesmerized by the worst things that we see happening,” Buttigieg said. “We will be inclined to react with shock by some things that are done precisely with the intent of shocking us, [but] we need to move very quickly through the shock.”

Buttigieg, who will leave his Cabinet position in January, addressed the group as part of a conference focused on advancing progressive policies in a challenging political landscape. He emphasized that Democrats must reorient their approach to communication, prioritizing connection with voters rather than being bogged down by Trump’s tactics.

Buttigieg stressed the importance of protecting and promoting the Biden administration’s legacy, particularly in the face of Republican efforts to claim credit for its achievements.

“Mark my words,” Buttigieg said during a discussion with MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend. “I will be there to remind folks who made sure these projects happened,” referring to electric vehicle battery factories funded by Biden-era legislation.

He also encouraged Democrats to balance online messaging with more direct, personal engagement.

“We’ve got to figure out how to take online conversations offline at scale,” he said. “While it is not obvious how to do that, that is something that through human history until about 15 years ago, we all did.”

At 42, Buttigieg remains a leading figure among the Democratic Party’s younger leaders. While he did not provide specific details about his plans after leaving office, he made it clear he intends to continue working for the causes he champions.

“I know that I will make myself useful again later,” he said. “I just don’t know how.”