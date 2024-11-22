Scroll To Top
Politics

Pete Buttigieg to Democrats: ‘Move quickly through the shock’ of Trump’s worst impulses

Pete Buttigieg speaking to press
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg speaking to press

He told progressives that the former and incoming president will be a chaos agent and to focus on talking to Americans instead of getting stuck on Donald Trump’s antics.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged fellow Democrats on Thursday to stay focused and not allow themselves to be consumed by the chaos expected during Donald Trump’s return to the presidency.

Speaking to a gathering of young Democratic officials in Washington, D.C., Buttigieg warned that outrage alone would not be enough to counter Trump’s policies, The New York Times reports.

“We cannot be mesmerized by the worst things that we see happening,” Buttigieg said. “We will be inclined to react with shock by some things that are done precisely with the intent of shocking us, [but] we need to move very quickly through the shock.”

Buttigieg, who will leave his Cabinet position in January, addressed the group as part of a conference focused on advancing progressive policies in a challenging political landscape. He emphasized that Democrats must reorient their approach to communication, prioritizing connection with voters rather than being bogged down by Trump’s tactics.

Buttigieg stressed the importance of protecting and promoting the Biden administration’s legacy, particularly in the face of Republican efforts to claim credit for its achievements.

“Mark my words,” Buttigieg said during a discussion with MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend. “I will be there to remind folks who made sure these projects happened,” referring to electric vehicle battery factories funded by Biden-era legislation.

He also encouraged Democrats to balance online messaging with more direct, personal engagement.

“We’ve got to figure out how to take online conversations offline at scale,” he said. “While it is not obvious how to do that, that is something that through human history until about 15 years ago, we all did.”

At 42, Buttigieg remains a leading figure among the Democratic Party’s younger leaders. While he did not provide specific details about his plans after leaving office, he made it clear he intends to continue working for the causes he champions.

“I know that I will make myself useful again later,” he said. “I just don’t know how.”

The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
