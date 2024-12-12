Scroll To Top
Politics

Pete Hegseth really doesn’t like LGBTQ+ people in the military

Pete Hegseth
Bill Clark/Getty Images

He says he prefers a time when members of the U.S. armed forces could not serve openly.

Cwnewser
Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, has come under intense scrutiny for his controversial views on LGBTQ+ military service, including his criticism of women in combat, transgender servicemembers, and his regret for not speaking out against the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” Advocacy groups and political leaders have raised concerns about Hegseth’s positions, which they say reflect outdated and discriminatory attitudes incompatible with modern military values.

In his 2024 book, The War on Warriors, Hegseth criticized the repeal of DADT, lamenting what he called a loss of military cohesion and effectiveness, CNN reports. He also spoke unfavorably about gay people serving in the military, arguing that their inclusion reflects what he calls a “Marxist agenda” that prioritizes social justice over combat readiness.

The former Fox News host, who served in the Minnesota Army National Guard for 20 years since 2002 before retiring, described his initial reaction to the policy change while preparing for deployment to Afghanistan. “Our commander briefed the unit, peppered with a few jokes,” he wrote. “You know, infantry stuff. We mostly laughed it off and moved on. America was at war. Gays and lesbians were already serving in the military. I had seen the enemy with my own eyes. We needed everybody.”

However, Hegseth admitted he now regrets his ambivalence, framing his shift in perspective as a broader critique of progressive social changes. “Not because I have a newfound ax to grind with gay Americans,” he wrote, “but because I naïvely believed that’s what ending Don’t Ask Don’t Tell was all about. Once again, our good faith was used against us. The Left never gives an inch and always takes a mile.”

Hegseth’s comments have drawn backlash from LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign. National press secretary Brandon Wolf highlighted the harm caused by discriminatory policies like DADT, which barred openly gay, lesbian, and bisexual individuals from serving in the military from 1994 to 2011.

“Every day, brave military servicemembers get up and courageously protect and defend our country,” Wolf said in a statement. “They put their lives on the line for our freedoms, and they are owed our ironclad gratitude for their sacrifice. But for years, gay, lesbian, and bisexual people were forced to serve in the shadows or risk being discharged simply because of who they are. Thousands of lives were upended, careers destroyed. That is the legacy of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell that Pete Hegseth is romanticizing.”

Wolf also criticized Hegseth’s broader views on military inclusivity, saying, “The Secretary of Defense is responsible for supporting all our servicemembers, but Hegseth’s comments show an immense disrespect for those in the military who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, women, and anyone who doesn’t fit his own narrow ideology. Not only is he unqualified and unfit for this role, but those who have stepped up to serve their country deserve better than the failed, discriminatory policies of the past.”

Executive director of Modern Military Association of America Rachel Branaman voiced significant concerns about Hegseth’s potential to reinstate discriminatory policies such as DADT or a ban on transgender service members. “Modern Military is concerned by the nomination of anyone who supports policies that discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community,” Branaman said in a statement to The Advocate. “While nothing is known for certain and we have no policy in hand, we anticipate anti-LGBTQ+ policies in alignment with the previous Trump administration’s goals. The reinstatement of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell or an imminent Transgender Military Ban are causes for concern and create devastating uncertainty for LGBTQ+ service members and their families.”

Branaman also highlighted the critical role diversity plays in the military’s operational success and readiness. “A Secretary of Defense who does not understand the value of diversity undermines the readiness of the military and creates an even greater recruitment and retention crisis,” she said. “Senior military leaders affirm that diversity is more than a force multiplier, it’s indispensable for operational success. Without the inclusion of women in combat roles (17% of active-duty military) and by excluding gender-expansive people and LGBTQ+ individuals (>6% of active-duty military) from military service, the military would suffer a significant loss of talent and capability, jeopardizing its readiness and ability to meet future challenges.”

Branaman warned that excluding LGBTQ+ and gender-expansive individuals would cost taxpayers billions in lost investment, take decades to recover from, and create vulnerabilities that adversaries could exploit. She underscored Modern Military’s commitment to supporting service members through advocacy and education aimed at combating discriminatory policies and safeguarding civil rights.

Hegseth’s views stand in stark contrast to public opinion. A 2021 Gallup poll found that 66 percent of Americans favor allowing openly transgender individuals to serve in the military. Support remains high across demographic groups, with younger Americans, women, and self-identified liberals showing the strongest backing. These findings align with historic support for gay and lesbian service members before the repeal of DADT, when public approval ranged between 63 percent and 78 percent.

Despite such broad public support, transgender service members continue to face challenges. Under the Trump administration, a 2019 policy banned transgender people from serving openly, reversing progress made during the Obama era. President Joe Biden repealed that ban in 2021, allowing transgender troops to serve openly once again. Trump has vowed to reinstate his ban once he takes office in January.

During the DADT era, over 13,000 service members were discharged due to their sexual orientation, with nearly 2,000 receiving less-than-honorable discharges. These discharges ended careers and denied veterans access to essential benefits. In June, Biden pardoned thousands of military members who were discharged based on their sexual orientation. According to the Department of Defense, it recently completed a review of these records, upgrading 96 percent of eligible discharges to honorable status.

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
