Scroll To Top
Politics

Trump Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth enacts harshest anti-trans military policies yet

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to reporters in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to reporters in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC.

New enlistments for transgender people are stopped, care for existing service members paused and promotions held up, according to the defense secretary’s latest memo.

Cwnewser
Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has enacted one of the most sweeping anti-LGBTQ+ military policies in recent history, ordering an immediate halt to gender-affirming medical care for transgender service members and banning new enlistments of individuals with a history of gender dysphoria. This move, a direct assault on the rights of transgender Americans in uniform, follows President Donald Trump’s January 28 executive order dismantling the inclusive policies that had allowed transgender people to serve openly.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

A February 7 memo from Hegseth to senior Pentagon officials and military leadership, obtained by ABC News, mandates the immediate cessation of all scheduled and planned gender-affirming medical procedures for service members and bars promotions for those with a history of gender dysphoria. “Effective immediately, all new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused, and all unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for service members are paused,” the memo declared.

Related: Donald Trump signs new executive order affecting transgender military members

Hegseth, a staunch opponent of LGBTQ+ inclusion in the military, echoed Trump’s executive order, dehumanizing transgender service members by calling their identities “a falsehood” and claiming that gender diversity is “incompatible with active duty.” ABC News reports that he accused inclusive policies of “split[ting] our troops along lines of identity” and warned that such measures “weaken our force and make us vulnerable. Such efforts must not be tolerated or accommodated.”

On the first day of Trump’s second term, hours after the January 20 inauguration, Trump issued an executive order essentially erasing transgender and nonbinary people from federal rules. The order states that the U.S. government only recognizes two genders, male and female and that those are based on one’s sex at birth.

This latest attack aligns with Hegseth’s long-documented hostility toward transgender service members. In his 2024 book, The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free, he explicitly wrote, “Transgender people should never be allowed to serve. It’s that simple.” The Nation reports that while he has stopped short of calling for the expulsion of gay and lesbian service members, he has voiced support for returning to the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy, which forced them to hide their identities. He described the repeal of DADT as “the breach in the wire—the foothold—the Left needed to push much more extreme ideology through the gap.”

Related: Donald Trump’s government declares that transgender and nonbinary people don’t exist

The legal battle against this discriminatory policy has begun. Advocacy organizations, including Lambda Legal and the Human Rights Campaign, have filed lawsuits challenging the ban. A complaint filed in federal court in Washington state last week argues that Hegseth’s directives violate the equal protection and due process guarantees of the Fifth Amendment and infringe upon the free speech rights of transgender service members. “By categorically excluding transgender people, the 2025 Military Ban and related federal policy and directives lack any legitimate or rational justification, let alone the compelling and exceedingly persuasive ones required,” the lawsuit asserts.

GLAD Law and the National Center for Lesbian Rights filed a separate legal challenge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia last week on behalf of six active-duty transgender service members.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsLawMilitaryNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedTransgender
discriminationdonald trumpdon’t ask don’t tellexecutive ordergender-affirming careglad lawhuman rights campaignlambda legallawlgbtqlgbtq rightsmilitarynclrpentagonpete hegsethtrans rightstransgendertransgender military banu.s. district court
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Barack Obama DNC 2004
Voices

After 20 years, and after tonight, Obama will no longer be the Democrats' top star

progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 15 major companies caved to the far right and stopped DEI programs

True
Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio