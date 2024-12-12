Scroll To Top
Virginia Republicans vote to take control of local library after losing fight to remove LGBTQ+ books

Samuels Public Library staff and entrance
Samuels Public Library via facebook

Staff at Samuels Public Library and the library building

After successfully defending LGBTQ+ titles from conservative bans, the Samuels Public Library in Front Royale now faces a governance overhaul aimed at increasing taxpayer oversight.

A public library in Virginia that successfully pushed back against book bans last year has been taken over by Republican elected officials despite objections from the local community. In a contentious move, the all-Republican Warren County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 early Wednesday morning to assert greater control over Samuels Public Library, the institution lauded as Virginia’s 2024 Library of the Year and beneficiary of a substantial $500,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation.

The Washington Post reports that on Tuesday evening, nearly 100 residents from diverse backgrounds—including grandparents, home-schoolers, veterans, teachers, farmers, and students—attended a six-hour public hearing in Front Royal, about 50 miles from Washington, D.C. Their unified stance was to defend Samuels Public Library from what they believed was government overreach by the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Despite overwhelming public support for the library’s existing governance, the Republican supervisors advanced their plan to establish a new county-appointed library board with direct oversight over Samuels’ policies and budget.

Supervisor Richard Jamieson, who led the initiative with a comprehensive 58-page “2023 Library Debrief and Research” report, contended that the current 15-member nonprofit trustee structure of Samuels Public Library no longer aligns with taxpayer interests and lacks sufficient oversight. Joined by Supervisor Vicky Cook, who had previously supported the library’s inclusive stance on LGBTQ+ titles, Jamieson argued that a shift in governance was necessary to ensure fiscal responsibility and operational efficiency.

The takeover threatens to displace Samuels as the primary library service provider by June, the end of the fiscal year. In response, the Post reports that Melody Hotek, president of Samuels’ board of trustees, announced that the library is exploring all possible options, including seeking private funding to achieve complete independence from county oversight.

The Advocate previously reported on the fierce 2023 showdown when the conservative group Clean Up Samuels launched a campaign to remove LGBTQ-themed books from the library’s youth collections. The initiative sparked heated public debates, led to the resignation of the library director, and imposed significant financial strain as the library sought legal and public relations support to navigate the crisis. Despite these formidable challenges, Samuels Public Library survived and thrived, earning accolades for its unwavering commitment to inclusive and diverse literature.

Despite the supervisors’ assertions of fiscal prudence and enhanced oversight, the community’s support for Samuels Public Library remains unshaken. Chip Stewart, a resident and fervent supporter of the library’s independence, launched a Change.org petition to thwart the Board of Supervisors’ actions. “Things were looking good for the Library’s future,” Stewart told The Advocate in an email. “But now, the trouble is returning.”

Another vocal advocate, Mark Nelson, underscored the library’s achievements, saying, “It’s the Library of the Year. You guys tried to ban some gay books, got beat, now this. Everybody knows the truth. Let it be,” the Post reports.

Jamieson justified the board’s move by citing potential cost savings through a competitive procurement process. However, this proposal has been met with skepticism and resistance from library supporters who view it as a thinly veiled attempt to exert political control and potentially purge LGBTQ+ books from the library’s collection.

During the public hearing, Jamieson maintained that the new board would operate constitutionally and categorically denied any intention to ban books. Nevertheless, his prior involvement in the 2023 efforts to challenge LGBTQ+ titles at Samuels has cast doubts over his true motivations, fostering distrust among the library’s advocates.

With the new governance structure, Samuels Public Library faces an uncertain and precarious future. Advocates argue that the library’s independence as a nonprofit entity is vital for sustaining its dedication to inclusive literature and serving a diverse community.

As the fiscal year approaches, the library trustees are preparing for potential upheavals and actively seeking continued support from the community and private donors.

The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
