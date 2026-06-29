Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kansas anti-trans law forced her license to say male. Then a cop questioned it and she was charged

Kris Ripper said she changed her Kansas license because the state required it. Then a traffic stop over headlights turned into questions about whether her ID was valid.

red bmw with a police officer talking to driver

A Kansas police officer pulls over a red BMW.

Mark Reinstein / Shutterstock

Kansas has dropped charges against a transgender woman who faced jail time for driving with a license that she had been forced by state law to use.

Kris Ripper, a trans woman, told Transitics that she was pulled over on May 5 while driving home from work in the rain after her car’s headlights automatically turned off. The officer, she said, questioned whether her license was real because it identified her as male. Ripper had changed the gender marker on her license March 25 to comply with Senate Bill 244, a draconian anti-trans law enacted in Kansas.

Related: Kansas law voids some transgender drivers’ licenses while leaving others in limbo

But she later received a notice for failure to appear for an arraignment on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail. County prosecutors ultimately dismissed the charge, but only after the story garnered international attention in LGBTQ+ media and after Ripper described the emotional impact of being threatened with jail time over a charge she said she did not know existed.

“I’m just a little scared and freaking out,” Ripper had told Transitics after receiving the notice.

The case illustrates the consequences of Kansas’ law even for transgender residents who try to comply with it. Ripper previously had a driver’s license with a gender marker that matched her identity. But the state-required change meant her license no longer aligned with her gender presentation, creating confusion during the traffic stop and later in the court system.

Ripper said the license confusion caused the initial traffic stop to take an extended amount of time.

“After seeing my license, he spent like 10 minutes questioning me on if my license was real before I explained to him that I am a transgender woman,” Ripper said. “It has to say ‘M’ legally.”

Ripper said the officer returned her license and let her go with a verbal warning. She said she was not issued a citation. The notice she later received said that if she did not appear within 30 days, her license would be revoked, according to Transitics, which reviewed the document.

Related: Lyft steps in to offer rides after Kansas voids transgender residents’ driver’s licenses

The Kansas Department of Revenue sent letters to transgender drivers earlier this year invalidating licenses that did not list what the state calls a person’s “biological sex.” Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has defended the law in court, arguing that driver’s licenses must contain “objective, accurate” sex information because they are used to identify people, including in interactions with law enforcement.

David Brown, an attorney representing a trans client suing the state over the law, predicted months ago that problems would arise with enforcement.

“When people who are trans are forced to produce a driver’s license that indicates a gender that is not the gender they present as, it puts them in all sorts of awkward positions,” Brown previously told The Advocate.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

​Ohio pastor Silas Shelton sits with his attorney at his sentencing on Monday
Crime

Ohio pastor who called LGBTQ+ books a ‘health risk’ sentenced for child sex crimes

Silas Shelton had objected to Heartstopper at a school book fair, saying LGBTQ+ books posed a “mental health” risk to children.

Ringleader in torture and killing of trans man Sam Nordquist pleads guilty
Crime

Ringleader in torture and killing of trans man Sam Nordquist pleads guilty

Precious Arzuaga, 38, entered a guilty plea to all charges, including first-degree murder.

legs of a man sitting inside a sauna
News

Nearly 40 years later, Minneapolis repeals bathhouse ban

City council member Jason Chavez called it an important “first step” to the return of bathhouses.

people at a pride parade
Culture

Oregon Pride march canceled after organizers say police wouldn’t protect eventgoers

Eugene Pride organizers said last year’s hate group presence and recent police actions against trans activists made the march untenable.

More For You

Judges on both coasts weigh transgender prisoners’ rights as Trump targets prison policies

prison exterior

Bent County Correctional Facility photographed on Monday, June 22, 2026, in Las Animas, Colorado.

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Judges on both U.S. coasts will determine where transgender inmates are housed and what protections from discriminatory treatment they still enjoy. The cases are unfolding as transgender inmates across the nation argue that being housed in prisons inconsistent with their gender identity constitutes cruel and unusual punishment. Keep Reading →

Court strips away California protections for transgender students’ privacy

a school bus in california with lgbtq pride flags and messages

A federal court has blocked California's protections against outing trans kids involuntarily.

Alex Millauer / Shutterstock
California officials may not enforce key provisions of a law protecting transgender students from forced outing against the parents challenging it while their lawsuit proceeds, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday. Keep Reading →

Meet NYC Mayor Mamdani’s LGBTQ+ avengers

Meet NYC Mayor Mamdani’s LGBTQ+ avengers

Taylor Brown; Shawn(ta) Smith-Cruz; Lillian Bonsignore

CBS New York; courtesy Smith-Cruz; FDNY
Zohran Mamdani made history last year as a Democratic Socialist who won New York City’s mayoral election. The now-mayor’s win wasn’t just a victory for progressives; his campaign promised to allocate resources for queer and transgender New Yorkers as well as incorporate policy guidance by high-profile LGBTQ+ organizers. Keep Reading →

Pete Buttigieg visits Little Rock on Juneteenth to endorse Chris Jones for Congress

​Arkansas Congressional candidate Chris Jones and Pete Buttigieg

Arkansas Congressional candidate Chris Jones; Pete Buttigieg

Chris Jones for Congress; Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is in Little Rock, Arkansas, today to add his official endorsement to Democrat Chris Jones’ Congressional campaign, according to the Arkansas Times. Keep Reading →

Young Republicans mock cisgender candidate for Congress over likeness to Dylan Mulvaney

Young Republicans mock cisgender candidate for Congress over likeness to Dylan Mulvaney

Jennifer Jenkins, a Democrat running for Congress in Florida

via Facebook / @JenniferJenkinsForFlorida
A Young Republicans group in Florida mocked a Democratic candidate for Congress for a resemblance to trans actress and activist Dylan Mulvaney. Now Jennifer Jenkins, who is cisgender, is demanding her Republican opponent denounce the anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved