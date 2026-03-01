Lyft steps in to offer rides after Kansas voids transgender residents’ driver’s licenses

As Kansas began abruptly voiding certain transgender residents’ driver’s licenses under a new Republican-backed law, rideshare company Lyft is drawing praise from national LGBTQ+ advocates for offering people affected a discounted ride.

On Saturday evening, the rideshare company posted on Threads, “If you live in Kansas and need a new way to get around, use code TRANSJOY for 50% off a ride this week,” with a pink heart and trans Pride flag emoji. In a follow-up post, Lyft added: “valid through 3/9/26, up to $10 total discount. Supplies are limited.” The promotion marks one of the first visible corporate responses to the law’s immediate practical impact.

The offer came just two days after Senate Bill 244 took effect. Under the statute, any Kansas driver’s license that lists a gender marker inconsistent with a person’s sex assigned at birth is automatically invalid. The law does not provide for a grace period. Instead, it declares that previously issued licenses that do not match the state’s statutory definition of sex, defined in Kansas law as biological sex at birth, “shall be invalid” upon publication.

The Division of Vehicles was required to notify affected individuals in writing that their credentials are no longer valid and instruct them to surrender those licenses. A new license reflecting sex assigned at birth must then be issued. Some of those letters, dated Monday, went out. As of Thursday, that meant transgender Kansans whose licenses reflected their gender identity were legally considered to be driving without a valid credential unless and until they complied with the new requirement.

A Lyft spokesperson said the promotion aligns with the company’s broader mission.

“At Lyft, our purpose is to serve and connect, which means that we want to help everyone get to the people and places they love — no matter who they are or where they come from,” the spokesperson said in a statement to The Advocate. They did not address what, if anything, the company would do for any transgender drivers in Kansas who are affected by the law.

Lyft is coming off a strong year financially. In an earnings release in early February, the company reported record fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and announced a new $1 billion share repurchase program, with CEO David Risher describing the company as entering a “transformational phase” in 2026.

A Lyft spokesperson said that the company's mission is to serve and connect all people regardless of their background. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Through its Lyft Up program, the company says it provides discounted or donated rides for job seekers, food access, and emergency response. In 2024, the company reported providing more than 100,000 free or discounted rides during emergencies, including wildfires and severe storms.

Lyft has supported diverse causes for years.

Since 2017, Lyft says riders have contributed more than $42 million to nonprofits through its Round Up & Donate program, which includes partners such as the Human Rights Campaign and the American Civil Liberties Union. The company has also received a perfect score on the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index.

Lyft has also partnered with Advocates for Trans Equality on initiatives to help transgender riders and drivers update identity documents, including supporting efforts to make name and gender marker changes on state IDs and other records, as part of what the company describes as efforts to reduce barriers within its platform.

Eric Bloem, vice president of corporate citizenship at the Human Rights Campaign, applauded Lyft’s support while sharply criticizing the Kansas statute. “It's great to see Lyft, [which] has for years been steadfast in its support of equality for LGBTQ+ workers and customers, showing up for trans people in Kansas,” Bloem said in a statement to The Advocate. “More business leaders should be asking how they can use their resources to defend the dignity of their customers and employees.”

SB 244 also bars transgender residents and people born in Kansas from updating gender markers on state-issued driver’s licenses and birth certificates in the future. It further restricts restroom access in government buildings based on sex assigned at birth and authorizes private lawsuits against individuals accused of violating those provisions.

The immediate consequences are practical. A driver’s license is often essential for employment, school, medical appointments, and basic errands. Civil rights advocates argue the deeper harm is compelled disclosure, forcing transgender people to present identification that contradicts how they live and move through the world.

“This legislation is a direct attack on the dignity and humanity of transgender Kansans,” Monica Bennett, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas, said in announcing a lawsuit on behalf of two transgender men in the state who are challenging the law. Harper Seldin, senior staff attorney for the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project, described SB 244 as “a cruel and craven threat to public safety,” adding that invalidating state-issued IDs “threatens to out transgender people against their will every time they apply for a job, rent an apartment, or interact with police.”

Corporate responses to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation have grown more politically fraught since President Donald Trump took office again in 2025. Since then, his administration has shown disfavor toward diversity and inclusion measures across American society. The federal government, at Trump’s direction, has adopted the point of view that biological sex is a rigid definition at birth and that gender nonconformity is not recognized under federal policy.

“Trans Kansans should never have had their lives turned upside down by this abject cruelty from the legislature,” Bloem said. “This law is disrupting lives and doing real damage.”

He added, “We will not stop fighting for a future where trans people’s freedom to live with dignity is not dictated by the whims of a political agenda.”