Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Two transgender men sue Kansas government over law voiding driver's licenses

“This legislation is a direct attack on the dignity and humanity of transgender Kansans,” Monica Bennett, ACLU of Kansas legal director, said.

kansas dirver license center

Two men in Kansas have sued the state over its invalidation of transgender people's driver's licenses.

Kansas Department of Revenue

Two transgender men sued Kansas on Friday, challenging a newly enacted law that abruptly invalidated their driver’s licenses and empowers private lawsuits against people accused of using the “wrong” restrooms in government buildings.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

The lawsuit, filed in Douglas County District Court under the pseudonyms Daniel Doe and Matthew Moe, argues that Senate Bill 244, enacted over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto and effective Thursday, violates core rights guaranteed by the Kansas Constitution, including due process, equality under the law, personal autonomy, privacy, and freedom of expression.

“This legislation is a direct attack on the dignity and humanity of transgender Kansans,” Monica Bennett, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas, said in a statement. She urged the court to strike down the law’s “harmful and discriminatory” provisions.

Related: Kansas governor passes law requiring ID to view acts of 'homosexuality' online, vetoes anti-LGBTQ+ bill

SB 244 provides that “any driver’s license issued prior to July 1, 2026” that lists a gender marker inconsistent with Kansas’s statutory definition of sex, meaning sex assigned at birth, “shall be invalid.” The state’s Division of Vehicles was ordered to notify affected individuals this week that their credentials would be invalid on Thursday. They would need to reissue new credentials marked with the sex the person was assigned at birth.

The law also prohibits transgender Kansans and people born in Kansas from updating the gender marker on driver’s licenses and birth certificates in the future, according to the ACLU press release.

The lawsuit says the abrupt invalidation amounts to a constitutionally impermissible deprivation of property — a valid license — without meaningful notice or opportunity to be heard, violating due process. For Doe and Moe, the consequences are practical and immediate. Doe, an administrative associate at the University of Kansas, must operate university vehicles as part of his job; without a valid license, he risks losing employment. Moe, a Ph.D. student who also works late shifts at a local bar, relies on his license to return home safely and to prove his identity for work, voting, travel, and housing, the complaint states.

Related: Kansas lawmakers override governor's veto of anti-trans 'bathroom bounty' bill

Senior staff attorney Harper Seldin, of the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Rights Project, called the law “a cruel and craven threat to public safety all in the name of fostering fear, division, and paranoia.” She said the invalidation of state-issued IDs “threatens to out transgender people against their will every time they apply for a job, rent an apartment, or interact with police.”

“This is a transparent attempt to deny transgender people autonomy over their own identities and push them out of public life altogether,” Seldin added.

SB 244’s restroom provisions are equally stark. The law requires public buildings to designate multi-occupancy spaces, including restrooms, for use by only one sex, defined as the sex assigned at birth, and mandates that administrators “ensure an individual does not enter” a space designated for the opposite sex.

Critically, it also establishes a private right of action, allowing any person who suspects another of violating the restroom rule to sue for up to $1,000 in damages. According to the complaint, that would turn ordinary Kansans into de facto law enforcers.

“SB 244 presents a state-sanctioned attack on transgender people aimed at silencing, dehumanizing, and alienating Kansans whose gender identity does not conform to the state legislature’s preferences,” said Heather St. Clair, a Ballard Spahr litigator working on the case. “Ballard Spahr is committed to standing with the ACLU and the plaintiffs in fighting on behalf of transgender Kansans for a remedy against the injustices presented by SB 244, and is dedicated to protecting the constitutional rights jeopardized by this new law.”

Related: Kansas immediately revokes transgender residents’ driver’s licenses

SB 244 comes after years of conservative legislative efforts in Kansas to redefine legal recognition of gender. In 2023, lawmakers passed a law defining “sex” as biological sex at birth; Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach subsequently sought to compel the Department of Revenue to require driver’s licenses to reflect that definition. A 2025 Kansas Court of Appeals decision rejected that claim, and the Kansas Supreme Court declined to review.

Lawmakers responded by combining ID and restroom restrictions into a single omnibus bill that bypassed extended committee hearings and consolidated disparate measures, without the opportunity for broader public debate.

Kelly vetoed the bill, warning that it was poorly drafted, but the Legislature overrode her veto on February 18, making the law effective just days later.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

lio cardiff doing standup at laugh factory chicago
People

Heroic Chicago trans comedian recalls saving infant from ice-cold Lake Michigan: ‘I guess I’m going in’

“The most important part of this entire story is that the baby is okay,” Lio Cundiff told The Advocate.

people protesting after Florida's decision to cut off thousands from receiving affordable HIV meds
News

Florida suddenly cuts off 12,000 people from receiving their HIV meds


In a shocking move, the state’s Department of Health utilized its “11th hour” emergency rule just one day ahead of a lawsuit hearing.

Chris Harrison
News

A 'MAGA Bachelor'? Chris Harrison to host Fox Nation dating show

The former host of The Bachelor is set to helm a new dating show about "traditional marriage."

reggie dunbar II selfie on top of us military members saluting with their backs turned to the camera
People

After 40 years living with HIV, this military veteran sees history repeating

Reggie Dunbar II, diagnosed with HIV in 1985, says a federal court’s decision to uphold the military’s enlistment ban reflects outdated assumptions about people living with the virus.

More For You

LGBTQ+ stories take center stage nationwide on National Day of Reading in an era of book bans

people marching with a sign that reads hands off our books

Members of the LGBTQ community and their supporters participate in the Rochester Pride Parade in Rochester, United States, on July 15, 2025. These marchers include the issue of banned books.

John Whitney/NurPhoto via Getty Images
On Friday, in classrooms and libraries, in church basements and living rooms, in school auditoriums and small-town community centers, people across all 50 states will open books that, in many places, have become political lightning rods. Keep Reading →

Black LGBTQ+ leader derides Trump’s cuts to HIV funding after State of the Union

​Kelley Robinson, executive director of the Human Rights Campaign

Kelley Robinson, executive director of the Human Rights Campaign

Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images
Kelley Robinson brought a list of gripes about Donald Trump the night of the State of the Union address — but cuts to HIV funding and its impact on her community loomed large. Keep Reading →

Clinton depositions spur Democrats’ demand for Donald Trump’s Epstein files testimony

robert garcia and members of congress outside the chappaqua performing arts center

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) speaks to the press ahead of a deposition with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as part of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on February 26, 2026, in Chappaqua, New York.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
The top Democrat on the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Thursday called on Republicans to subpoena President Donald Trump to testify in their investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein files, arguing that the current president appears more frequently in the records than former President Bill Clinton. Keep Reading →

'Heated Rivalry' star slams Olympic men’s hockey team for cozying up to Trump

​Harrison Browne and the US men's national hockey team at the State of the Union Address on Feb. 24, 2026.

Harrison Browne and the US men's national hockey team at the State of the Union Address on Feb. 24, 2026.

Footage still via TikTok @hbrowne24; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Heated Rivalry star and former pro hockey player Harrison Browne is slamming the US men’s national hockey team for celebrating their Olympic victory with Donald Trump and laughing along when the president mocked the women’s team, who had also just won a gold medal. Keep Reading →

Stand up to Trump's SOTU attack on trans kids

Donald Trump SOTU

Donald Trump gestures as he delivers the State of the Union in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026. The president took aim at transgender young people in his address.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images
There is a comforting story many of us tell about progress. We imagine rights arrive because the world improves, knowledge spreads, time passes, and people naturally become kinder. We picture history as a staircase that society slowly climbs together. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved