Scroll To Top
Print Issue

The Advocates 2024: Drag king Mark Anthony

The Advocates 2024: Drag king Mark Anthony

<p>The Advocates 2024: Drag king Mark Anthony</p>
Veronika Marx/courtesy Trope Publishing

The U.K. performer is creating visibility and inclusivity for fellow cabaret artists who don't necessarily fit the mainstream mold.

This London-based artist is not your typical cabaret performer — and he wouldn’t have it any other way. “I was inspired to start doing drag in my 20s, when I discovered drag kings and watched them perform,” Mark Anthony recalls. As a child, I had always secretly dreamed of performing…but I lacked the confidence to pursue it. In hindsight, I think it wasn’t so much confidence, [but] more that I was struggling with my gender identity…. Drag brought me out of my shell, gave me the confidence to be seen, and also to process my trans identity. I never imagined I would end up performing for a living, but I’m so glad I took the leap.”

In his new book, Life As a Cabaret, filled with stunning images by renowned burlesque photographer Veronika Marx, Anthony seeks to show an entirely different side of cabaret “in all of its gritty, subversive glory.” The 120-page book features cabaret stars of all genders and styles, some with disabilities. Anthony says the idea came during a conversion with Marx about the lack of diversity in similar photobooks.

Cabaret artist Mark Anthony (right) strikes a pose with 'Like As a Caberet' photographer Veronkia Marx.courtesy Trope Publishing

“I mentioned that I loved seeing books and photo collections of drag and cabaret performers, but that I felt there were so many amazing people that were never included and parts of the scene that weren't represented,” he says. “As a drag king, a Boylesque performer, and a trans performer, I’ve always felt like I had to work harder to be respected, to prove that I belong in drag shows and burlesque shows even though I don’t fit the stereotypical mold of what a performer in those genres looks like. I know that many of the performers in this book have experienced the same and greater barriers.”

A few gorgeous images of the unique and talented performers featured in the 'Life as a Cabaret' photobook: (L-R) The Chocolate Showboy, Jake Dupree, and Porscha Present.photos by Veronika Marx/courtesy Trope Publishing

The Advocates is an annual feature celebrating 10 artists, activists, advocates, and others who strive to make the world a better place for all. Click hereto read about our other honorable Advocates, including cover star Cyndi Lauper!

Support LGBTQ+ media! Click here to subscribe and read full print issues of Out | The Advocate!
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Print IssueDragThe AdvocatesBooksArts & EntertainmentExclusivesYahoo FeedTransgender
boylesqueburlesqueburlesque photographercabaretcabaret performerdiverse cabaret starsdrag kingsdrag showsgender identitylgbtq artistslife as a cabaretlondon cabaretphotobookstrans identityuk cabaretuk drag
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Desiree Guerrero

Read Full Bio