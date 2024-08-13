Boston Red Sox All Star Jarren Duran suspended two games for homophobic slur

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has been suspended for two games by Major League Baseball after he was caught on a live mic using a homophobic slur in response to a heckler during a game on Sunday. Following the game Duran and the Red Sox issued apologies to fans and the LGBTQ+ community.

In an ironic twist, Duran had been honored by Major League Baseball with his team’s 2024 Heart & Hustles Award for best embodying the “values, spirit and traditions of the game” in a ceremony before the start of the game on Sunday.

The incident occurred during the sixth inning of Sunday’s home game in Boston. The Red Sox ultimately lost the game to the visiting Houston Astros 10-2.

Duran was batting and down 0-2 in the count after two earlier strikeouts. As he stepped back from the plate between pitches, live television broadcast microphones picked up a heckler in the stands behind home plate.

“Tennis racket. Tennis racket. You need a tennis racket,” the unnamed fan can be heard yelling at Duran on video obtained by TMZ.

“Shut up, you f*ck*ng f*gg*t,” Duran can be heard responding before stepping back up to the plate.

Duran eventually walked on the play but struck out in his final at-bat in the bottom of the ninth.

Following the game, Duran released a statement through the Red Sox apologizing and taking responsibility for his actions.

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan. I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed,” Duran said in a statement on MLB.com. “I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person.”

The Red Sox also released a statement addressing the issue.

“The Red Sox addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today’s game. We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community,” the Red Sox said in a statement on MLB.com. “We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”

Prior to the game, Duran was selected to be his team’s winner of the league’s 2024 Heart & Hustle Award. According to MLB.com, the award is “presented annually to an active player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit, and traditions of the game.”

Although a native of Corona, Calif., the 27-year-old Duran is of Mexican descent and represented Mexico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The first-time All Star was the fifth Red Sox player chosen for the league’s annual All Star game. He has appeared in every game this season with a .291 batting average and 14 home runs.