Tom Daley goes down on all fours to test new Olympic beds

Out gay Olympian Tom Daley hopped down on all fours to test the new so-called “sex-proof” beds provided to athletes participating in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

The sustainable beds are made from cardboard. In a video posted to Instagram and TikTok, Daley subjected his twin-sized bed to a series of quick but forceful tests. The gold medalist plunged into action without any warming or foreplay, offering his in-depth analysis and at least one utterly amazing freeze-frame moment for his followers.

“This is cardboard,” Daley explained as he tapped the bed’s frame and headboard. “Then you’ve got the mattress and then this cardboard with the mattress on top with a mattress topper. And then, we get our own Paris ’24 [comforter].”

At this point, Daley leaped onto the bed. He jumped up and down a few times, showing off his muscle-bound thighs, before throwing himself down into a doggy-style position on his hands and knees.

“As you can see, they’re pretty sturdy,” Daley concluded for his fans, although it was unclear if Daley was referring to the bed or something else appearing in the video.

The video naturally sent the gay online universe into a lusty uproar.

“ASSUME THE POSITION!” demanded one commenter.

“Muscle memory takes over,” wrote another.

Rather than resort to lurid remarks about Daley going down to all fours like a pro, one enlightened commenter saw an opportunity for a quiet night at home with the gay Olympian.

“I have an apartment in the center of the city if you need more space, we can watch Drag race, play Mario kart and I can teach you some dance moves for when you’ll get that medal!!!” the commenter wrote before offering a meek explanation. “Idk just an idea, I’m in my sleepover era.”

Daley burst onto the international scene at age 14 when he competed in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. He came away with Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016. He took home an Olympic gold medal in the men's synchronized 10-meter platform diving event with partner Matty Lee at the Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics.

“I think there’s something really powerful about going to the Olympic games and being there as part of the LGBT community and not only just being there,” Daley told The Advocate for a cover story in 2022, “But also doing well so that it actually creates some kind of visibility in all parts of the world.”

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics take place July 26 through August 11.