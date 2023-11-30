Playbill Honors World AIDS Day With Remember the Ribbon

On the poignant evening of November 13, Broadway luminaries united for a momentous occasion—the fourth annual Playbill's "Remember the Ribbon: A Tribute to World AIDS Day" concert. This extraordinary event transcended the boundaries of entertainment, seamlessly blending the power of storytelling and the magic of music to not only raise funds for Broadway Cares but, more importantly, to pay heartfelt homage to the lives lost in the relentless battle against HIV and AIDS.

Hosted by Playbill and generously sponsored by Gilead Sciences, the evening commenced with a vibrant red carpet, setting the stage for an unforgettable night. Among the distinguished attendees were illustrious figures like drag queen Brita Filter, playwright Donja R. Love, and influencer Jae Gurley, each lending their unique flair to the atmosphere of compassion and remembrance.

As the night unfolded, performers and speakers took center stage, weaving a tapestry of narratives and melodies that shed light on the profound experiences of those living with HIV/AIDS and the enduring grief of those who have lost loved ones. The diverse lineup of talent included luminaries such as Shoshana Bean, Julie Halston, Willam Belli, Victor Garber, Dimitri J. Moise, Michael Buchanan, Tim Young, Anne Fraser Thomas, Robbie Torres, Coulby Jenkins, Joe Beauregard, and Darius Wright. Playbill Vice President Alex Birsh also graced the stage, adding a touch of executive presence to the evening.

For those who couldn't witness this moving tribute in person, the full concert is available for viewing, capturing the essence of a night that transcended the stage, resonating with the collective heartbeat of compassion and remembrance.

Remember the Ribbon will stream on Playbill.com and Playbill's YouTube channel, both including a donation button inviting viewers to make a contribution to Broadway Cares, which works to provide meals, medication, healthcare, and hope for those in need across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.