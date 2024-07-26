Scroll To Top
Election

Survey finds support for Biden's withdrawal but uncertainty on Harris's chances of winning

Joe Biden Kamala Harris walking together white house property
Adam Schultz/The White House

Democrats, however, express a great deal of confidence in Kamala Harris in the new poll from The 19th and SurveyMonkey.

trudestress

The vast majority of Americans support President Joe Biden’s decision not to run for a second term, but feelings about his endorsement of Kamala Harris for president vary along party lines, according to a new survey from The 19th (one of The Advocate’s reporting partners) and SurveyMonkey.

Democrats polled predict that the move will benefit their party, while respondents overall are divided on the impact of Harris’s gender and ethnicity on the election.

Biden announced Sunday that he was dropping out of the race and was endorsing Vice President Harris to replace him at the top of the Democratic ticket. The poll was conducted online Monday through Wednesday among a national sample of 5,265 U.S. residents aged 18 and older.

Eighty-seven percent of respondents strongly or somewhat agreed with Biden’s decision to end his campaign, with similar levels of support from both Republicans (88 percent) and Democrats (92 percent). Independents were slightly less supportive at 76 percent.

Republicans and Democrats diverged on Biden’s endorsement of Harris. Seventy-nine percent of Republicans somewhat or strongly disagreed with the endorsement, while 90 percent of Democrats strongly or somewhat agreed.

Forty-five percent of all respondents said Biden’s decision to drop out will benefit the Democrats, while 29 percent said it will benefit the Republican Party. Twenty-four percent foresaw no impact on this year’s election.

Democrats were more optimistic about Biden’s decision: 77 percent of those who identify as a Democrat or leaning Democratic thought it will benefit their party, while 12 percent thought it would help the Republicans. Forty-nine percent of Republicans said it would help their party, while 22 percent said it would benefit Democrats.

Seventy-eight percent of Democrats expressed confidence that Harris would beat Donald Trump in the presidential election, but 20 percent thought Trump would prevail over her. Among Republicans, 92 percent said Trump would defeat Harris, with only 7 percent thinking she would win.

Thirty-one percent of all respondents said being a woman would help Harris’s chances of becoming president, slightly lower than those who think her gender would have no impact (34 percent) or a negative impact (33 percent). Men and women expressed similar views on the matter.

More people said that being Black and Indian American would help rather than hurt her chances (32 percent helps a lot/a little versus 24 percent harms a lot/a little). White respondents were the most likely to believe her ethnicity will boost her chances, compared to Black, Hispanic, or Asian Americans polled, while Black respondents were most likely to say her ethnicity would hurt her in the election.

Forty-five percent of those polled said having a white man as her running mate would have no particular impact on the likelihood of her election, and 40 percent said such a choice would improve her chances. Only 11 percent said it would worsen her chances.

The sentiment was nearly the opposite when it comes to choosing a woman as her running mate: Only 16 percent thought that having a female running mate would improve Harris’s chances of winning, compared to 42 percent who said it would worsen her chances and 39 percent who thought it would have no impact.

From Your Site Articles
ElectionYahoo Feed
2024 electionafrican americansasian americansdemocratic partydonald trumpjoe bidenkamala harrispoliticianspoliticspollsrepublican partysurveymonkeythe 19thwomen
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio