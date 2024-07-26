Scroll To Top
Vivian Wilson calls Elon Musk an 'uncaring and narcissistic' father, citing 'cruel' homophobia

Transphobe parent elon musk holding young son transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images; Courtesy Vivian Jenna Wilson via NBC News

Vivian Wilson said that before her transition, her father would often berate her as a young child for acting femininely.

Vivian Wilson is opening up about the "cruel" treatment she received from Elon Musk as a child — that is, when he was actually around.

Wilson described her father in an interview with NBC as "very quick to anger," as well as "uncaring and narcissistic." She said he would often berate her for acting femininely, claiming that "he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high. It was cruel.”

“He was cold,” Wilson said. "He was there, I want to say, maybe 10 percent of the time. That’s generous. He had half custody, and he fully was not there. It was just a fact of life at the time, so I don’t think I realized just how abnormal of an experience it was."

Wilson gave her statement in response Musk's recent interview with conspiracy theorist Jordan Peterson for conservative platform the Daily Wire, in which he claimed that gender-affirming care "killed" his daughter while repeatedly misgendering her.

Musk said that when his daughter wanted to begin transitioning, he “was essentially tricked into signing documents" before he "had really any understanding of what was going on." He said that doctors told him she "might commit suicide" if she was prevented from receiving care.

"I lost my son. They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason," Musk said. "The reason it’s called ‘deadnaming’ is because, your son is dead. So my son is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

Wilson clarified that Musk "was not by any means tricked" and that "he knew the full side effects" before giving permission for her to receive puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy. As for the treatment, Wilson said: “They save lives. Let’s not get that twisted. They definitely allowed me to thrive.”

Wilson, 20, is one of six children (five living) Musk had with his first wife, model Justine Wilson. She filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court in April, 2022 to legally change her name and gender, citing the reason as "Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

To those attacking her identity, including her biological father, Wilson emphasized: "I am an adult. I am 20 years old. I am not a child. My life should be defined by my own choices.”

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
