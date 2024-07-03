Scroll To Top
Yahoo Feed

New Utah law brings closure of LGBTQ+ centers at public universities

University of Utah
Facebook @UniversityofUtah

The new law leaves students without safe spaces.

Resource centers for LGBTQ+ students at universities across Utah have been closed in response to the anti-DEI H.B. 261. The new law bans public universities from “discriminating” against individuals based on “personal identity characteristics” including ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity. The bill was signed into law earlier this year and took effect on Monday.

The new law does not specifically require impacted schools to close their LGBTQ+ resource centers, but schools have chosen to do so to ensure full compliance.

University of Utah announced the closure of the Center for Equity and Student Belonging, LGBT Resource Center, and Women’s Resource Center. The school said the resources and services provided by the closed centers would be moved to two new centralized centers.

“I recognize the emotional impact of any organizational restructuring, particularly on our dedicated employees and the students they serve,” Lori McDonald, vice president for student affairs, wrote in a message to students. “These changes were made with great care and consideration to follow the new law. It required extensive effort, including gathering feedback and collaborating with colleagues, to find the best possible solutions.”

Utah Tech University announced it was “dissolving” its Office of the Chief Diversity Officer and the Center for Inclusion and Belonging, including its LGBTQ+ Resource Center.

Utah Valley University announced it was also reorganizing its diversity and LGBTQ+ efforts, consolidating all LGBTQ-centered support services and resources within its First Year Experience and Student Success (FYESS) program.

Utah State University announced its Inclusion Center and programs have been reorganized within existing centers and programs.

One of the bill’s sponsors, Republican State Rep. Katy Hall said the new law does not require the closure of service centers. Instead, she told Inside Higher Ed the intent of the law is to treat all students equally.

“The intention of the law is to promote student success for all students in our schools and universities and ensure any student who needs support and services has them available,” State Rep. Katy Hall (R-TK), wrote in an email to Inside Higher Ed. “As I understand it, some of the universities have chosen to [close certain student centers] to better meet the goals I just described. I hope that students who benefitted from these centers in the past know that the expectation is that they will still be able to receive the services and support that they need to succeed with their educational goals.”

Such claims hold little water for Kailah Figueroa, 18, and her twin brother Glenn. The two found the closed student centers at the University of Utah to be their safe spaces. The pair are of Native American descent, and Kailah frequented the LGBT Resource Center where she could embrace her identity.

“But now we’re going to have to find new spaces,” Glenn said at a gathering to mark the closure of the facilities, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

“I don’t know where we’ll even find space, though,” Kailah replied. “I just don’t know.”

Yahoo Feed
gender identityhb 261katy halllgbtq studentspersonal identity characteristicsresource centerssafe spacesuniversities across utahuniversity of utahutah state universityutah tech universityutah valley universityvice president
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio