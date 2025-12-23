The HIV response on a cliff-edge: advocacy must drive urgent action to end the epidemic

Sponsored content from ViiV Healthcare.

Innovation has been driving progress in the HIV response for decades. The introduction of combination antiretroviral therapy in the 1990s meant living with HIV was no longer a death sentence. Treatment as prevention, including the data to support that an undetectable viral load means the virus is untransmittable (U=U), has radically reduced new diagnoses. Innovation in non-biomedical interventions, such as differentiated service delivery and social media campaigning, means more people than ever are accessing HIV information, testing and services.,

However, the discrimination faced by people affected by HIV continues to be a pernicious barrier in epidemic response. Taking daily medication is a reminder of HIV diagnosis, which can be demoralising and reinforce self-stigma. Collecting HIV medicine from a pharmacy can make somebody a visible target for judgement from their peers, particularly in communities where modern scientific understanding about HIV is low.

Science is constantly evolving, newer treatment and prevention options have been developed, such as long-acting injectables. This innovation offers people the choice of a daily pill or injections taken every few months or longer. The privacy and convenience this affords – especially to marginalised populations – is game-changing. The inherent benefits to adherence also mean more people can be retained in treatment and care. New treatment options mean there is more choice in how people approach their care, giving people living with HIV more agency and access than ever before.

While innovation in epidemic response moves forward, the great concern is that political commitment to address HIV is evaporating. The global goal is to end HIV as a public health threat by 2030 with a multi-pronged strategy, including community-led programming, improving access to prevention tools, tackling structural discrimination and inequalities, and pioneering new treatments accessible to all.,

Despite these targets there is an immediate risk of undoing decades of progress. As international funding shrinks – with countries cutting their Global Fund pledges, and some slashing development budgets – there is an urgent need to mobilise resources for domestic funding.,, The dismantling of USAID has had a brutal effect on programming and it was only after the tireless work of advocates that the US Senate spared $400 million for PEPFAR in its budget rescissions.,

It is incumbent on lawmakers to drive progress despite global instability. At the Global Equality Caucus, through a partnership with ViiV Healthcare, we have been connecting legislators with advocates to identify equitable and human-centred policy solutions. Improved access to innovation in HIV, including long-acting injectables, is part of a network of broader concerns: repealing outdated HIV criminal statutes, addressing gender-based violence and LGBT+ discrimination, diversifying access to HIV testing, and fostering a civic space where community groups can deliver tailored services.,,,,

This must be underpinned by sustainable funding models and governments must be held accountable. After 30 years of incredible momentum, the end is in sight. Why blink now?

