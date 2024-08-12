Celebrating the legacy of Jean-Michel Basquiat

Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, Fred Braithwaite (Fab Five Freddy) at a NYC party in 1984
Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
This week marks 36 years since the world lost Jean-Michel Basquiat's electrifying genius. And yet, almost four decades later, his work remains as vibrant, relevant, and provocative as ever. A true luminary of the neo-expressionist movement, Basquiat transcended the boundaries of art with his raw and emotionally charged pieces, leaving a significant and indelible mark on the art world. From the gritty streets of New York to the hallowed halls of some of the world's most prestigious galleries, Jean-Michel's influence is undeniable, and his legacy and influence will never fade.
As we remember him this week, we celebrate his life and the indelible mark he left on the world of art and beyond.
Gallery assistants holding Jean-Michel Basquiat's "Future Sciences Versus the Man" (1982)
Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images
A French visitor looks at "Los Cabezas" (1982) painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat portraying himself alongside Andy Warhol
Photo by Luc Castel/GettyImages
Guests viewing one of 41 drawings by Jean-Michel Basquiat at the French Embassy's Cultural Services in New York City
STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images
Sitting on a bench contemplating 'Untitled' by Jean-Michel Basquiat at Sotheby's Auction House in London, England
Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images for Sotheby's
Exhibition featuring Jean-Michel Basquiat at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Jean-Michel Basquiat painting entitled "Orange Sports Figure" (1982) being prepared for Sotheby's Auction House "Impressionist and Modern Art" sale in London, England
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Museum visitor inspecting "African Masks" (c.1984-85), a collaborative painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol, during a preview of the exhibition "Basquiat X Warhol. Painting Four Hands" in Paris, France
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images
Painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat named "Self Portrait as a Heel, Part Two" (1982) on display at Sotheby's Auction House in New York City
Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images
Plaque at former studio location of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, located at 87 Great Jones Street in New York City, it was previously a horse stable owned by Andy Warhol
Bill Tompkins/Getty Images