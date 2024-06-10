Celebrating pride and resilience in The Deep South

In the heart of the Deep South, amidst a backdrop of historical resistance to change, the LGBTQ+ community of Birmingham, Alabama, stands as a testament to the enduring power of hope and unity. This year, as we commemorate the 46th anniversary of Pride in Birmingham, we're reminded of the milestones we've celebrated and the adversities we've overcome.



Our journey, marked by the relentless pursuit of equality, faces new challenges as the Alabama legislature proposes anti-LGBTQ bills that threaten to undermine our hard-fought gains. Yet, in the face of these obstacles, our community's response is not one of defeat but of reinforced solidarity.

In the state, several legislative proposals aim to reshape the landscape of LGBTQ+ rights and diversity initiatives. Senate Bill 129 targets diversity, equity, and inclusion programs by prohibiting state and educational institutions from sponsoring them. Companion bills, House Bill 111 and Senate Bill 92, introduce restrictive definitions related to gender and sex, potentially disenfranchising transgender, intersex, and gender non-conforming individuals. HB 130 seeks to ban K-12 education on sexual orientation or gender identity. At the same time, HB 261 extends gender-based restrictions to collegiate sports, promoting biological sex criteria for participation. Additionally, Senate Bill 4 introduces penalties for displaying unapproved flags on public property, affecting expressions of identity and protest.

However, rather than dampening our spirit, these challenges unite us further, highlighting our collective strength and the importance of standing together against hate. I've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of inclusion and the impact of a community united in love and acceptance.

Pride in Birmingham is more than a mere celebration. It is a declaration of our existence, a reaffirmation of our rights, and a proclamation of love. It is a beacon of hope in uncertain times, offering a sense of belonging to those who may feel isolated or marginalized.

This year, as we face legislative challenges, our Pride takes on even greater significance. It is a call to action for everyone who believes in a world where love is not bound by legislation, authenticity is celebrated, and equality prevails. We gather not only to celebrate how far we've come but also to empower ourselves for the journey ahead.

Our collective story is one of triumph over adversity and community over isolation.

Central Alabama Pride, now in its 46th year, symbolizes our unwavering commitment to forging a world that embraces all, regardless of whom they love or how they identify. In the face of ongoing legislative challenges, our unity is our strength. Together, we are a formidable force for change, driven by the belief that equality and justice must prevail.

As we step into this year's Pride celebrations, let's remember the true essence of our gathering: it is an act of defiance against those who seek to divide us. Let's carry the spirit of Pride with us every day, fueling our continued fight for a world where everyone can live openly, proudly, and without fear.

The heart of the LGBTQ movement is not just about the battles we face but about the bonds we forge along the way. It's about creating a society where everyone is valued, respected, and free to be themselves.

Amidst the challenges, we shine brightly, illuminating the path toward a more inclusive, equitable, and loving world. Together, hand in hand, we will overcome the adversities laid before us, bolstered by the strength of our community and the unshakeable belief in the power of love and equality.

Josh Coleman is President of Central Alabama Pride, Alabama's oldest and most significant LGBTQ+ pride organization. He also serves as the LGBTQ+ liaison for Mayor Woodfin for the City of Birmingham.

