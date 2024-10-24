Kamala, we need more than just a party invite—we need your voice on trans rights

Madam Vice President, I’m disappointed.

In a recent interview with NBC News, Vice President Kamala Harris was asked to clarify her stance on transgender rights.

“Do you believe that transgender Americans should have access to gender-affirming care in this country?” asked NBC News’ Hallie Jackson.

“I believe we should follow the law,” the Democratic presidential nominee responded.

After a follow-up question from Jackson for clarity, Harris reiterated that “all people should be treated with dignity and respect, period…And that is a true statement for me for my entire career. And that has not changed.”

But can we all agree that the lofty statements aren’t cutting it anymore at this point?

Look, we all know her record for LGBTQ+ rights is fantastic. From her time as Attorney General of California, she supported same-sex marriage and led efforts to abolish gay and transgender “panic” defenses in criminal cases. As a U.S. Senator, she was among those leading the charge to ensure PrEP was covered by insurance, and as vice president, she has spoken out against the rising anti-LGBTQ+ laws proposed and enacted across the country.

We can all reflect on her record, but it’s hard to look at it at a critical time for trans-Americans like myself.

Trans rights are literally on the line this year, from voters in some states weighing in on additional protections enshrined in their laws to the Supreme Court taking up its first case on transgender health care. There’s a reason why her Republican opponents, former President Donald Trump, Senator JD Vance, and their allies are betting on trans issues in the final weeks of the election, spending over $60 million on ads that attack trans-Americans and providing soundbites that go from nonsensical to threatening.

We've seen Harris speak up in the past and her running mate Governor Tim Walz defending queer and trans youth recently on a podcast, but why not speak on these issues when the largest platforms are given at this crucial time?

Last month, I wrote a similar piece following the presidential debate. And my angst over the matter has only heightened since. It’s like being invited to a party by the host, enjoying the spread and drinks, and dancing a bit. Then, watch as the host says hello to everyone, sees you, and walks by. It can feel a bit hurtful.

Then you wonder why you’ve been invited in the first place.

Don’t get me wrong: I know what the other party would look like. Probably one of the few “others” there (Black and/or trans—take your pick), overhearing unpleasant and vapid conversations alongside passive-aggressive “jokes.” Maybe some side-eyes, whispers, and giggles as I sit calmly, hoping someone would acknowledge my presence. And when they do, it’s either a question about my surgeries (none, for the record) or makeup advice.

At this point, I would’ve been happy staying home.

On occasion, I wonder if the lack of addressing trans rights from the Harris-Walz camp is a good thing. Perhaps it’s a strategy to win over some social moderates so they can win this election and not give the country four years of a second Trump presidency. Or maybe Harris and Walz believe their record speaks for itself, so why should they need to repeat their support?

I can only speak for myself because that silence has brought some feelings of disillusionment. And if I’m not going to be fully supported by words from one candidate or another, is it worth voting for another candidate—-or even voting at all this year?

Now, let’s be clear: those are feelings.

Even as early as next week, I plan to vote as I have too much to risk this election season. And despite being relatively safe in a blue state, which is also voting to enshrine additional gender identity protections and rights in its constitution, there’s no guarantee what would happen at the federal level if the folks from that other party came to power.

But one thing is certain: while I may not agree with Vice President Harris’ political strategy on this issue, I know I have a higher chance to speak up, protest, demonstrate—and find a receptive ear—under a Harris administration than under a Trump one. His party is clear where they stand, and it's not with me. Being trans in Trump’s America means being one of many marginalized voices he will try to suppress with an iron grip.

Am I disappointed in Madam Vice President’s lack of attention in reinforcing her stance on trans issues? Yes. Am I surprised? A little bit. Does it discourage me from voting in this year’s elections? No—and I hope it doesn’t discourage my trans and nonbinary siblings as well. Why? Because I still have hope in seeing trans youths and adults thrive in this country.

While I can’t read the future, I know from the past that our existence has always been woven into the fabric of human history.

We’re here, and we’re not going anywhere. And under a Harris administration, I know there’s still a fighting chance to continue progressing toward a more equal future.

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate.

