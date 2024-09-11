I wonder if she is being silenced or intentionally silent.

The first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump came and went. For 90 minutes, the contenders for the White House spoke on various issues, along with some great soundbites and even greater memes. Sadly, the topic of LGBTQ+ rights once again was missing.

But this isn't the first time since this election began.

From Joe Biden's brief campaign, to the Democratic National Convention, to last night's debate -- vocal support for policies defending and uplifting our community has been remarkably absent this election cycle.

And it's becoming very noticeable—and very annoying.

Yes, we know Harris' historic stance on LGBTQ+ issues, as addressed on her campaign's website . And, yes, she's been invited to the queer cookout during Pride Month, even hosting an event at her vice presidential residence .

But the 'T' is that our rights and bodies are increasingly at stake nationwide, and someone needs to speak the quiet part out loud.

Harris advocated for the right to healthcare during the debate, providing an opportunity to support access to gender-affirming care, as more than 160 of her fellow Democrats did when filing a brief to the Supreme Court. Access to equitable healthcare isn't just a trans issue but an American one, where everyone should be able to live a physically and mentally healthy life. She could've denounced the role of anti-trans, anti-LGBTQ+ misinformation in sowing dissent and discord in our country, such as the messages the Appalchee shooter made on social media . Much of this rhetoric is fomented by Trump's supporters and party loyalists.

Harris had time to address the role of Russia interfering in our elections through right-wing social media personalities, per a report by CNN , often spewing transphobic and homophobic rhetoric. The vice president could have addressed how these social media stars are playing into the hands of enemies of the state that Trump aspires to cozy up with. The vice president could have demonstrated how anti-transgender policies are at the intersection of other policies impacting bodily autonomy, like abortion, as written in The Heritage Foundation's Project 2025.

Harris committed to "standing up for the most vulnerable" during the debate. She had the platform to be a vocal defender of a marginalized population where even our right to vote in this year's elections is at stake . She had the floor to acknowledge the increasing culture of hate fueling violence and murders of trans individuals , from attacks on trans youths in schools to intimate partners. Harris had the opportunity to highlight the proliferation of transphobia impacting those who are not transgender, especially Black and Brown cisgender women , who have been harassed, attacked, or murdered because of these presumptions.

The threat of trans rights is also a threat to the soul of American democracy: the right to "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

I'm not questioning whether Kamala Harris is an ally to the community. Her record as Attorney General, U.S. Senator, and Vice President has proven her pro-LGBTQ+ stance . However, allyship is more than just showing folks waving Pride flags in campaign ads and rallying prominent LGBTQ+ activists and personalities to join the campaign to defeat Trump.

True allyship is about speaking up when folks are not in the room, let alone have a seat at the table. It's about defending the voiceless, protecting their dignity, and never backing down when the pressure is up. By refusing to address these issues at a pivotal moment, Harris caves into her opponents' "Don't Say Trans" rhetoric, despite so many transgender Americans trying to live and thrive in this country.

The silence is deafening, and the Harris-Walz ticket must take a vocal stance on the matter.

Being a defender of trans rights would only add to the ways I see parts of my identity in Harris. We both share a Caribbean heritage, are native Californians, and were raised by strong-willed and independent single mothers. (And we were both included in the same issue of The Advocate, though she had more pages as our cover feature .) We also share a dream that everyone in the country, regardless of color, sex, culture, gender, or creed, has the right and dignity to achieve what is considered unachievable and dream what is impossible.

But by intentionally ignoring the fears and hopes of trans people like me, it's increasingly difficult to see our American Dream materialize.

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate.

