Scroll To Top
Voices

Kamala Harris and the presidential debate's missing trans rights talk

Vice President Kamala Harris at the Presidential debate
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris at the Presidential debate

Trans rights were MIA during last night's debate. It's time for the Democratic nominee to turn up the volume, writes Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière.

I wonder if she is being silenced or intentionally silent.

The first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump came and went. For 90 minutes, the contenders for the White House spoke on various issues, along with some great soundbites and even greater memes. Sadly, the topic of LGBTQ+ rights once again was missing.

But this isn't the first time since this election began.

From Joe Biden's brief campaign, to the Democratic National Convention, to last night's debate -- vocal support for policies defending and uplifting our community has been remarkably absent this election cycle.

And it's becoming very noticeable—and very annoying.

Yes, we know Harris' historic stance on LGBTQ+ issues, as addressed on her campaign's website. And, yes, she's been invited to the queer cookout during Pride Month, even hosting an event at her vice presidential residence.

But the 'T' is that our rights and bodies are increasingly at stake nationwide, and someone needs to speak the quiet part out loud.

Harris advocated for the right to healthcare during the debate, providing an opportunity to support access to gender-affirming care, as more than 160 of her fellow Democrats did when filing a brief to the Supreme Court. Access to equitable healthcare isn't just a trans issue but an American one, where everyone should be able to live a physically and mentally healthy life. She could've denounced the role of anti-trans, anti-LGBTQ+ misinformation in sowing dissent and discord in our country, such as the messages the Appalchee shooter made on social media. Much of this rhetoric is fomented by Trump's supporters and party loyalists.

Harris had time to address the role of Russia interfering in our elections through right-wing social media personalities, per a report by CNN, often spewing transphobic and homophobic rhetoric. The vice president could have addressed how these social media stars are playing into the hands of enemies of the state that Trump aspires to cozy up with. The vice president could have demonstrated how anti-transgender policies are at the intersection of other policies impacting bodily autonomy, like abortion, as written in The Heritage Foundation's Project 2025.

Harris committed to "standing up for the most vulnerable" during the debate. She had the platform to be a vocal defender of a marginalized population where even our right to vote in this year's elections is at stake. She had the floor to acknowledge the increasing culture of hate fueling violence and murders of trans individuals, from attacks on trans youths in schools to intimate partners. Harris had the opportunity to highlight the proliferation of transphobia impacting those who are not transgender, especially Black and Brown cisgender women, who have been harassed, attacked, or murdered because of these presumptions.

The threat of trans rights is also a threat to the soul of American democracy: the right to "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

I'm not questioning whether Kamala Harris is an ally to the community. Her record as Attorney General, U.S. Senator, and Vice President has proven her pro-LGBTQ+ stance. However, allyship is more than just showing folks waving Pride flags in campaign ads and rallying prominent LGBTQ+ activists and personalities to join the campaign to defeat Trump.

True allyship is about speaking up when folks are not in the room, let alone have a seat at the table. It's about defending the voiceless, protecting their dignity, and never backing down when the pressure is up. By refusing to address these issues at a pivotal moment, Harris caves into her opponents' "Don't Say Trans" rhetoric, despite so many transgender Americans trying to live and thrive in this country.

The silence is deafening, and the Harris-Walz ticket must take a vocal stance on the matter.

Being a defender of trans rights would only add to the ways I see parts of my identity in Harris. We both share a Caribbean heritage, are native Californians, and were raised by strong-willed and independent single mothers. (And we were both included in the same issue of The Advocate, though she had more pages as our cover feature.) We also share a dream that everyone in the country, regardless of color, sex, culture, gender, or creed, has the right and dignity to achieve what is considered unachievable and dream what is impossible.

But by intentionally ignoring the fears and hopes of trans people like me, it's increasingly difficult to see our American Dream materialize.

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate.

Voices is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Visit advocate.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. We welcome your thoughts and feedback on any of our stories. Email us at voices@equalpride.com. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists and editors, and do not directly represent the views of The Advocate or our parent company, equalpride.

VoicesNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo Feed
allyshipkamala harrislgbtq rightspresidential electiontrans rightsvoices
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A first-generation Haitian-American trans woman with a robust history of independent work as a communications and social media expert, she has tirelessly championed LGBTQ+ artists and performers, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each project with a dynamic and innovative perspective. Like and follow her on social: @ageofadelina.
Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A first-generation Haitian-American trans woman with a robust history of independent work as a communications and social media expert, she has tirelessly championed LGBTQ+ artists and performers, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each project with a dynamic and innovative perspective. Like and follow her on social: @ageofadelina.
Read Full Bio