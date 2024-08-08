GALLERY: LA LGBT Center's 27th Senior Prom Party

Jorden Doyle for the Los Angeles LGBT Center
In early July, the LA LGBT Center hosted its annual Senior Prom, with more than 300 attendees aged 50 and older. For some, it was a chance to enjoy this moment as their authentic selves; for others who couldn't enjoy their prom, it was a chance to relive it without fear or discrimination they experienced in their youth.
Nikki Aye, Digital Photo Editor: "I love this gallery because it is so joyful! Coming up as a baby queer in the 1990s LGBT centers were a sanctuary for me to find information about our community and unconditional acceptance for who I was even though I was still trying to figure it out. What I also found there were queer elders who fought through the Lavender Scare, the civil rights movement, the AIDS crisis. The inspiration they provided for carrying the torch was invigorating. I had never fully imagined a day where I would be a queer elder, but now in my late 40’s I see that side of me evolving and emerging for the next generation. So, seeing the sheer joy and pleasure that was afforded this group of seniors makes my heart smile. They really look like kids at a prom, I love it! We all deserve joy in all seasons of life."
