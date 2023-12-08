These countries are as beautiful as they are tolerant.
Image by Shutterstock
A new report from the Pew Research Center found a wide range of global attitudes about marriage equality.
The Center fielded surveys from 32 different countries in the past two years to determine and rank their levels of support for marriage equality.
Some of the countries that ranked high may surprise you, as will some of the countries that did not make our list below.
Perhaps it’s just a coincidence, but our top 15 countries most supportive of marriage equality also happen to be some of the most beautiful travel destinations in the world.
You can read the full Pew Research Center report here, but keep scrolling to discover the top 15 countries most supportive of marriage equality. We have listed the levels of support and opposition for each country.
15. Thailand
Wat Arun Temple – Bangkok
Image by Shutterstock
Support: 60 percent
Oppose: 32 percent
Strongly support: 24 percent
Somewhat support: 36 percent
Somewhat oppose: 14 percent
Strongly oppose: 18 percent
14. Mexico
Los Muerto Beach Pier – Puerto Vallarta
Image by Shutterstock
Support: 63 percent
Oppose: 32 percent
Strongly support: 26 percent
Somewhat support: 37 percent
Somewhat oppose: 11 percent
Strongly oppose: 21 percent
13. United States
Brooklyn Bridge and New York City skyline
Image by Shutterstock
Support: 63 percent
Oppose: 34 percent
Strongly support: 41 percent
Somewhat support: 22 percent
Somewhat oppose: 15 percent
Strongly oppose: 19 percent
12. Vietnam
Dragon Bridge – Da Nang
Image by Shutterstock
Support: 65 percent
Oppose: 30 percent
Strongly support: 30 percent
Somewhat support: 35 percent
Somewhat oppose: 16 percent
Strongly oppose: 14 percent
11. Argentina
Outdoor cafe – Bueno Aires
Image by Shutterstock
Support: 67 percent
Oppose: 26 percent
Strongly support: 36 percent
Somewhat support: 31 percent
Somewhat oppose: 11 percent
Strongly oppose: 14 percent
10. Japan
Sensō-ji Temple – Asakusa, Tokyo
Image by Shutterstock
Support: 68 percent
Oppose: 26 percent
Strongly support: 11 percent
Somewhat support: 56 percent
Somewhat oppose: 18 percent
Strongly oppose: 8 percent
9. Italy
Al fresco dining – Rome
Image by Shutterstock
Support: 73 percent
Oppose: 25 percent
Strongly support: 41 percent
Somewhat support: 33 percent
Somewhat oppose: 13 percent
Strongly oppose: 13 percent
8. United Kingdom
U.K. Parliament, Big Ben, and Westminster Bridge– London
Image by Shutterstock
Support: 74 percent
Oppose: 22 percent
Strongly support: 50 percent
Somewhat support: 23 percent
Somewhat oppose: 10 percent
Strongly oppose: 13 percent
7. Australia
Sydney Opera House
Image by Shutterstock
Support: 75 percent
Oppose: 23 percent
Strongly support: 52 percent
Somewhat support: 23 percent
Somewhat oppose: 12 percent
Strongly oppose: 11 percent
6. Canada
Moraine Lake – Banff National Park
Image by Shutterstock
Support: 79 percent
Oppose: 15 percent
Strongly support: 56 percent
Somewhat support: 23 percent
Somewhat oppose: 7 percent
Strongly oppose: 8 percent
5. Germany
Berlin Cathedral
Image by Shutterstock
Support: 80 percent
Oppose: 18 percent
Strongly support: 56 percent
Somewhat support: 24 percent
Somewhat oppose: 9 percent
Strongly oppose: 10 percent
4. France
Eiffel Tower – Paris
Image by Shutterstock
Support: 82 percent
Oppose: 14 percent
Strongly support: 55 percent
Somewhat support: 27 percent
Somewhat oppose: 6 percent
Strongly oppose: 8 percent
3. Spain
Park Güell – Barcelona
Image by Shutterstock
Support: 87 percent
Oppose: 10 percent
Strongly support: 58 percent
Somewhat support: 29 percent
Somewhat oppose: 4 percent
Strongly oppose: 6 percent
2. Netherlands
Canal and flowers – Amsterdam
Image by Shutterstock
Support: 89 percent
Oppose: 10 percent
Strongly support: 62 percent
Somewhat support: 27 percent
Somewhat oppose: 5 percent
Strongly oppose: 5 percent
1. Sweden
Aurora borealis – Hamnoy
Image by Shutterstock
Support: 92 percent
Oppose: 6 percent
Strongly support: 74 percent
Somewhat support: 18 percent
Somewhat oppose: 4 percent
Strongly oppose: 2 percent