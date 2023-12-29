12/28/2023

Happy Thursday!

🐘 2023 isn't the only thing U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is leaving behind. The far-right Republican lawmaker announced on Wednesday that she's jumping ship and switching districts in a bid to retain a seat in the House of Representatives. The reason? She's probably going to lose if she doesn't. She barely won reelection last year. After several controversies including groping her male date during Beetlejuice the musical, it seems that her district may have grown tired of her. Boebert doesn't live in the district she's running to represent; however, she said she would move there in 2024. Okay, Rep. Boebert. 🐘

In a more disturbing story from the GOP, video shows Republican Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan speaking at Uganda's National Prayer Breakfast seemingly supporting the country's violent Anti-Homosexuality Act, which includes the death penalty for some. In the face of international condemnation, Walberg told Ugandan leaders to "stand firm."

Fox News sports journalist Matt Napolitano has died. He was 33. Napolitano's husband Ricky Whitcomb shared the news of Napolitano's passing in a post on X, formerly Twitter, saying that he “loved his job and he loved bringing the news to your radios and televisions.” We're sending our comfort to Ricky and everyone who knew Matt. ❤️

✈️ Tommy Dorfman is speaking out after an incident over the holiday weekend where a Delta Airlines employee repeatedly misgendered her before threatening to have her kicked out of an airport. The 13 Reasons Why actress and transgender rights advocate posted a TikTok of an incident between herself and two Delta employees at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. She accused the employees of repeatedly and "intentionally" misgendering her. "Everyone deserves to be treated with respect, including transgender people," Dorfman wrote in a later Instagram post. "When we are mistreated, i.e. being misgendered repeatedly, trans people should be able to defend ourselves and advocate for our innate human dignity."

🌈 The actress took the moment to highlight pronouns.org, which is an excellent resource to help understand the importance of personal pronouns and why using them correctly is so crucial. 🌈

In other news:

