Homophobe Lauren Boebert to Run in Different District After Groping Scandal and Lackluster Fundraising

Far-right Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado announced Wednesday that she’ll be running in a different district after she barely won reelection.

The noted anti-LGBTQ+ lawmaker won by less than 550 last year, almost losing to Democratic candidate Adam Frish. Now, Boebert will be campaigning in another part of the state that is more favorable to the GOP.

Boebert currently represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. In 2024, she’ll be running in the 4th, on the other side of the state.

She doesn’t live in the district and doesn’t have to represent it; Boebert just has to live in Colorado, according to federal law. However, Boebert said she’ll be moving to the 4th district in 2024.

“I did not arrive at this decision easily,” Boebert said in an announcement in a video posted on Facebook. “A lot of prayer, a lot of tough conversations and a lot of perspective convinced me that this is the best way I can continue to fight for Colorado, for the conservative movement and for my children’s future.”

She added: “I will not allow dark money that is directed at destroying me personally to steal this seat. It’s not fair to the 3rd district and the conservatives there who have fought so hard for our victories.”

Boebert was recently in the news for being kicked out of a family-friendly musical production of Beetlejuice after she and her male date vaped and disturbed other attendees. In video released of the incident, Boebert and her companion were caught touching each other and the lawmaker groping her date’s genitals.

“Personally,” Boebert said, “this announcement is a fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family.”

The Colorado Sunreports that Boebert has struggled to fundraise after the Beetlejuice scandal. Frisch has been out fundraising Boebert, according to Colorado Public Radio.

Besides Frisch, Boebert is also facing a Republican primary opponent by Jeff Hurd, who has gotten some GOP endorsements. Boebert’s decision to change district may keep the 3rd red.

Frisch seemed undeterred Wednesday night.

“We have one of the greatest name ID, fundraising and district-wide relationship advantages for any challenger in the country,” Frisch said in a statement, the Colorado Sun reports. “From Day 1 of this race, I have been squarely focused on defending rural Colorado’s way of life, and offering common sense solutions to the problems facing the families of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. My focus will remain the same.”

Colorado’s 4th district is a solid red one. Currently, Republican Ken Buck represents it. He announced his retirement already.

Boebert has consistently been one of the most vocal far-right extremists in Congress. She has a history of anti-LGBTQ+ comments and pushing for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.