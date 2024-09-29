Affordable LGBTQ+ senior housing in San Francisco's Castro denied funding

An affordable housing project for LGBTQ+ seniors in San Francisco’s Castro District was denied stage agency funding despite being called “a great project,” according to the Bay Area Reporter.

Mercy Housing California had requested $38,919,460 from the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program run by California’s Department of Housing and Community Development and the California Strategic Growth Council. Mercy hopes to build a 187-unit affordable housing tower at 1939 Market Street in the Castro.

Amar Cid, the deputy director of Community Investments and Planning, explained the project suffered from limited funds and applicants with better scores.

“Round 8 of the AHSC program had many transformative, impactful community projects,” Cid told BAR. “In fact, like every round to date, the total project requests exceeded the available funding. This year, we were oversubscribed by more than 2X the available funding. It was a highly competitive round of the program.”

Cid complimented the project and encouraged Mercy to resubmit its request next year.

“Overall, 1939 Market Street is a great project, and our team hopes they consider applying in a future round," he said.

Mercy Housing California indicated they will seek continued funding from the AHSC and elsewhere in a statement provided to BAR.

“While we just missed out on the AHSC funding this year, we will apply again in early 2025, and we are hopeful that we can secure a funding award next year,” a representative said. “Unfortunately, this does push the schedule back one year. However, we are continuing to move the project forward and are committed to getting 187 units of LGBTQ+ friendly housing built as soon as we can.”