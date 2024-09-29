Scroll To Top
Yahoo Feed

Affordable LGBTQ+ senior housing in San Francisco's Castro denied funding

unhappy group senior citizens having coffee san francisco skyline market st castro district to the bay
Shutterstock Creative

The planned 187-unit complex would have overlooked the Castro.

An affordable housing project for LGBTQ+ seniors in San Francisco’s Castro District was denied stage agency funding despite being called “a great project,” according to the Bay Area Reporter.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Mercy Housing California had requested $38,919,460 from the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program run by California’s Department of Housing and Community Development and the California Strategic Growth Council. Mercy hopes to build a 187-unit affordable housing tower at 1939 Market Street in the Castro.

Amar Cid, the deputy director of Community Investments and Planning, explained the project suffered from limited funds and applicants with better scores.

“Round 8 of the AHSC program had many transformative, impactful community projects,” Cid told BAR. “In fact, like every round to date, the total project requests exceeded the available funding. This year, we were oversubscribed by more than 2X the available funding. It was a highly competitive round of the program.”

Cid complimented the project and encouraged Mercy to resubmit its request next year.

“Overall, 1939 Market Street is a great project, and our team hopes they consider applying in a future round," he said.

Mercy Housing California indicated they will seek continued funding from the AHSC and elsewhere in a statement provided to BAR.

“While we just missed out on the AHSC funding this year, we will apply again in early 2025, and we are hopeful that we can secure a funding award next year,” a representative said. “Unfortunately, this does push the schedule back one year. However, we are continuing to move the project forward and are committed to getting 187 units of LGBTQ+ friendly housing built as soon as we can.”

Yahoo Feed
affordable housingcaliforniacastro districtlgbtq seniorssan franciscosenior housing
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio