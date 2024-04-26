12 lesbian music icons to know this Lesbian Visibility Day

The soundtrack of life starts here.
Getty Images; Shutterstock
The world has been treated to a truly astonishing array of queer singers over the past two decades, including hardcore rock stars, hip-hop legends, and a huge array of performers from various genres. These singers aren't only creating amazing songs, but they are also creating music that is inclusive and breaks boundaries.
Check out 12 of the most famous lesbian singers in music, whether you’re looking for music that reflects your identity or want to broaden your musical tastes.
Norma Tanega
Listen to Norma on Spotify.
Lesley Gore
Listen to Lesley on Spotify.