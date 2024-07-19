Adam Lambert feels more 'empowered' than ever, two decades into his career

2009 was a pivotal year for Adam Lambert.

The star quickly rose to fame after placing runner-up on season eight of American Idol and by making his mark an openly gay singer in a very conservative industry.

Following his placement on Idol, Lambert upset prudent people everywhere when he kissed another guy during his performance at the 2009 American Music Awards.

The Parents Television Council filed a complaint with the FCC which resulted in multiple TV appearances getting canceled on Lambert overnight. However, that didn't stop the singer from pursuing his dreams and living his life with fervent Pride.

"It was really weird, but that was 14 years ago. A lot has obviously changed. I do feel a sense of empowerment that I'm still in the game. It gives me a sense of Pride. I'm still here," Lambert tells The Advocate.

Fast forward to today, Lambert has sold millions of records worldwide, solidified himself as the frontman of legendary rock band Queen, and continued living his life as the fabulous man he's always been.

The singer is now dropping his latest EP AFTERS, which as the title suggests, is all about the shenanigans that go down in the early hours of the morning with a group of sexy people.

"I'm very excited to have music out right now that is literally a love letter to the queer community. It's a little horny, it's a little nasty, it's a little naughty. [People] want to feel empowered and sexy. That's what these songs are trying to capture."

Lambert is over two decades into his career and he's come a very long way since his humble beginnings as a performer on cruise ships. The fact that he can flaunt his sexuality and show all facets of his queerness through his music is a blessing he doesn't take for granted.

"The rules are completely different these days. The industry used to be a trickier playing field for me when I first started. Being a gay man, it was not always easy. Thanks to streaming and social media, we have a direct link to our fans now. Let's take advantage of that and ignore these rules that were in place forever that are now fading away."

AFTERS is available everywhere now. To see the full interview with Adam Lambert, check out the video below.