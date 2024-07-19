Scroll To Top
Arts & Entertainment

Adam Lambert feels more 'empowered' than ever, two decades into his career

Adam Lambert feels more 'empowered' than ever, two decades into his career

Adam Lambert New Album AFTERS
Jo Hale/Redferns

The trailblazing singer and Queen frontman is allowing his creativity to shine like never before.

rickycornish

2009 was a pivotal year for Adam Lambert.

The star quickly rose to fame after placing runner-up on season eight of American Idol and by making his mark an openly gay singer in a very conservative industry.

Following his placement on Idol, Lambert upset prudent people everywhere when he kissed another guy during his performance at the 2009 American Music Awards.

The Parents Television Council filed a complaint with the FCC which resulted in multiple TV appearances getting canceled on Lambert overnight. However, that didn't stop the singer from pursuing his dreams and living his life with fervent Pride.

"It was really weird, but that was 14 years ago. A lot has obviously changed. I do feel a sense of empowerment that I'm still in the game. It gives me a sense of Pride. I'm still here," Lambert tells The Advocate.

Fast forward to today, Lambert has sold millions of records worldwide, solidified himself as the frontman of legendary rock band Queen, and continued living his life as the fabulous man he's always been.

The singer is now dropping his latest EP AFTERS, which as the title suggests, is all about the shenanigans that go down in the early hours of the morning with a group of sexy people.

"I'm very excited to have music out right now that is literally a love letter to the queer community. It's a little horny, it's a little nasty, it's a little naughty. [People] want to feel empowered and sexy. That's what these songs are trying to capture."

Lambert is over two decades into his career and he's come a very long way since his humble beginnings as a performer on cruise ships. The fact that he can flaunt his sexuality and show all facets of his queerness through his music is a blessing he doesn't take for granted.

"The rules are completely different these days. The industry used to be a trickier playing field for me when I first started. Being a gay man, it was not always easy. Thanks to streaming and social media, we have a direct link to our fans now. Let's take advantage of that and ignore these rules that were in place forever that are now fading away."

AFTERS is available everywhere now. To see the full interview with Adam Lambert, check out the video below.

Adam Lambert Feels More 'Empowered' Than Ever 20+ Years Into His Iconic Careeryoutu.be

From Your Site Articles
Arts & EntertainmentPrideYahoo FeedLGBTMusicActivismAdam Lambert
adam lambertcontroversygaylgbtqmusicpridequeersex
rickycornish
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio