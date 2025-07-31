​Nancy Mace declares herself a ‘proud transphobe.' The internet had some thoughts

The response drew pushback from other X (formerly Twitter) users, politicians, and advocates. Gay Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan, former chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, replied: “TRUE: Batshit crazy.”
Laurel Powell, director of communications for the Human Rights Campaign, told The Advocate, “Nancy Mace is just up to her usual antics: saying anything and everything to get attention. She continues to be a national embarrassment.”
Mace’s declaration follows a deliberate political transformation. In 2021, during her first year in Congress, she posted, “I strongly support LGBTQ rights. No one should be discriminated against. Religious liberty, gay rights, and transgender equality can all coexist. I’m also a constitutionalist. We have to ensure anti-discrimination laws don’t violate religious freedom.” That same year, she co-sponsored the Republican-led “Fairness for All Act,” which offered limited LGBTQ+ protections while including broad exemptions for religious institutions. Four years later, Mace is leaning into open hostility.
She told Fox News last week that she is “definitely leaning toward running for statewide office,” citing “gender-bending ideology in college and universities,” tax policy, and immigration enforcement as her top concerns. Last weekend, she falsely claimed the National Institutes of Health spent $26 million to create “transgender mice” and asked, “Can I say ‘tr***y’ in here?” during a public appearance in New Hampshire.
Mace has made transphobia central to her political messaging.
On Thursday, Mace doubled down again, posting a graphic quoting The New Republic’s June description of her as “the most prominent transphobe in American politics.” Her caption: “We approve of this message. Your mental illness is not our reality.”
Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
