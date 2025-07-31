Drag queen and sailor at center of Navy controversy praises admiral denied a promotion by Pete Hegseth

The drag performer whose performance may have cost a Navy admiral his promotion has praised the military man as “an incredible leader.”

Yeoman 1st Class Joshua Kelley, who performs under the drag name Harpy Daniels, had only positive words for Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly.

“Rear Admiral Donnelly is an incredible leader, an asset to the Navy, and his unwavering dedication to the culture of excellence has left a lasting mark,” Kelly told Queerty.

The service member spoke with the LGBTQ outlet after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth blocked Donnelly’s promotion to vice admiral and command of the Navy’s 7th Fleet. While Donnelly had been promoted by President Donald Trump and already had been confirmed by the Senate, the USA Today said Hegseth withdrew the nomination after images surfaced online showing a drag performance on his aircraft carrier from years ago.

That referenced a 2023 report by The Daily Wire, a right-wing outlet, about Kelley being named a “digital ambassador” for the Navy.

Kelley told Queerty that the outrage surrounding the work in 2023 was based on wrong assumptions. For example, while Kelley appeared in social media videos shot on the carrier, reports of drag shows taking place on Navy ships were wrong.

“To clarify the record, I never was a part of a drag show, I was only one Queen who had a moment to shine for seven minutes to boost the morale of my shipmates just like they have throughout military history,” Kelley said.

Kelly notably just re-enlisted in the Navy, a decision also addressed with Queerty.

“To anyone who may need encouraging words, don’t give up hope and don’t give up the ship,” Kelley continued. “I am proud to serve and protect my country alongside all my Service Members who sacrifice their lives, and we will continue making change where it counts.”