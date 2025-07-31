On this anniversary of equalpride, I invite you to join me in supporting LGBTQ+ media

Happy 3rd Anniversary to equalpride, America’s leading and thriving independent, LGBTQ-owned/operated news and content creator aimed at LGBTQ+ and marginalized audiences. While I am bullish on equalpride’s future, we still need support from folks in equalpride’s audiences. I am writing today to share why I am proud to be a co-founder, and to invite you to join me as a supporter by contributing to this important work.

I am proud to have co-founded equalpride and remain an enthusiastic shareholder. In June 2022, Equal Entertainment bought Pride Media, creating the equalpride corporate parent, saving from distress the brands of Out Magazine, The Advocate, PRIDE.com, among others. I truly believe it was fate when my business partners and I decided in 2018 to pursue content creation for marginalized communities. By June 2022, we had returned these vital LGBTQ+ storytelling brands to LGBTQ+ ownership and operation.

Equalpride is more than a brand name. For me and others invested in it, it is a life purpose for all to feel pride, equally. We must have voices like Out, Advocate, and Pride chronicling contemporary LGBTQ+ experiences, creating stories of outstanding individuals to inspire and move us to action when our society fails us. I could not imagine a world without these voices, and I know many who come from the LGBTQ+ and other marginalized communities share my commitment.

Now, as a co-founder, I am urging each one of you to join me in becoming a supporter of equalpride. The good news is your commitment can come by way of just a few dollars a year to subscribe to the magazines for yourself or as a gift for friends who identify or ally with us. Your investment can also come in the form of time spent visiting Out.com, PRIDE.com, and Advocate.com , which will help you stay informed, motivated, and inspired. And, if you can afford additional support, become an Advocate Member – it helps us stay independent and have a greater impact on those in our community who need help.

Your support will help equalpride reach a more diverse and growing LGBTQ+ audience. Gallup recently found that nearly 1 in 10 Americans identify as LGBTQ+; the percentage is even higher among young people 18-27, at 25 percent. Your contribution will help the company to expand its reach, providing critical information to a community that has high incidents of homelessness and mental health issues, where people often feel lonely or isolated. Equalpride’s work connects people and helps them see they’re not alone.

In America and across the globe, authoritarian-leaning regimes collude through pressure with billionaire owners of media conglomerates to subtly and overtly suppress our voices, stories, and existences. Now is the time to step up and increase support of these independent content voices so they flourish and continue to question those in power when they flex it to oppress our rights and freedoms.

Equalpride is more than a brand. It is something that every human deserves to feel, and your contribution can help make a difference in the lives of people you’ll never meet. I hope you join this critical crusade.