5 questions with Empire Waist star Mia Kaplan

We recently got a chance to chat with Mia Kaplan (she/they), the star of new uplifting teen dramedy Empire Waist. Here's what the Southern California native and current Texas State University student had to say about their role in the film, learning to love their body, their passion for fashion, and more.

In Empire Waist, your character Lenore at first struggles with issues around body image and self-confidence... Did you find yourself relating to this character at all? What was your favorite part about playing Lenore?

I like to say that Lenore is who I would have been if I did not find myself or find acceptance for my body when I did. It was quite the healing journey to get to dive deep into Lenore and sit with her as a human. I got to realize how much that I have grown over the years through her as well as how much strength it took to do that. I would be lying if I said that I consistently love my body every day of the year, but I sure have come a long way since I was Lenore’s age. My favorite part about playing her was the fact that I did not have to hide in any way. I never felt the need to trick people into thinking that I was somehow smaller or unhappy in the way that I exist. It was freeing to exist joyfully day to day on that set. I am also incredibly grateful that I get to be the representation that I did not get to see as a kid.

What is your personal relationship with style and fashion?

Fashion is honestly huge for me. As a genderqueer person, what I am wearing is essential to my expression. I love that I get to change it up every day. I love that there are no rules. Fashion is what makes me feel like me. I do however have a sticky relationship with shopping, which I am sure is something that most plus-size people would say to you. The options simply are just not there. I Hope that changes soon.

Many plus size actors say there's still a big lack of good roles beyond the "funny BFF" and similar tropes. What are your thoughts on this, and how might we change it?

I 100% agree with this, which is another reason that Lenore was so precious to me. I think we change this by acknowledging that fat people are way more than their bodies. Chances are that thin ingenue could be played by a plus-size person who can relate to the role just as much as anyone else. We change this by breaking down biases and allowing people to simply exist. We need stories like Empire Waist to break down the boundaries and make people aware so that our bodies no longer have to be the center of everything.

What is a 'dream part' that you'd love to play?

I am dying to play a queer character. Someone who is unapologetically fat and queer and yet that fact has very little to do with the storyline. I wanna be a lover, a superhero, a detective, a human that is so much more than facts on a page. I am also a musical theatre nerd that is dying to do a production of Fun Home if anyone needs a Medium Allison.

Do you have any words of advice or encouragement for young LGBTQ+ people who may be living in areas or situations where it’s difficult to be their true selves?

Hold onto your support. There are so many people that love you and are rooting for you. I am. It can be really difficult to believe that it will get better but trust me it will. It has to. Things always work out in the end, so that must mean that this is not the end.





