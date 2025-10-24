21 photos of drag performers raising money — and the roof — for sober charities

Miss Mar Vista 8, a sober drag charity pageant
Sara Quell with "the Meat" at Miss Mar Vista 8 drag pageant
Miguel Gesso (provided)
Ten years ago, a group of sober friends decided Mickey and Judy style to “put on a show,” in this case, a charity drag pageant. Miss Mar Vista was born in the pageant cofounder Rick Egusquiza’s backyard with a homemade stage in the Mar Vista area of West Los Angeles. About 60 drag fans from the sober community and allies packed the space to cheer on contestants who participated in swimsuit, talent, and evening gown activities to earn the soon-to-be-coveted title.
This week, Miss Mar Vista held its 8th pageant, a yearly event save for two years during the pandemic. The production and audience have grown to a backyard that accommodates about 400, and this year’s judges included RuPaul’s Drag Race star Eureka O’Hara. Cofounders Chris Gardner, Dylan Johnson, and Egusquiza continue to anchor the show with Gardner hosting and Johnson and Egusquiza as judges who routinely perform in drag.
“Miss Mar Vista began in 2015 on a makeshift, rickety stage in my backyard, rooted in a commitment to uplift the sober, queer community,” Egusquiza tells The Advocate. “While we’ve grown significantly, in my heart, we will always embody the spirit of being small but mighty.”
All of Miss Mar Vista’s contestants, judges, dancers, and “Meat” (akin to Drag Race’s Pit Crew) are sober, and the funds raised go to sober nonprofits.
At Miss Mar Vista 8, titled “Demons, Divas & Diamonds,” queens Sara Quell, Seven Divine, Kinaree, and Banana Nicole Split competed for the title in a show that included high-flying acts and plenty of songs off of Lady Gaga’s Mayhem. Finally, reigning queen, Eleven DiVine, passed her crown to the winner, Banana Nicole Split. The pageant raised more than $22,000, and the funds will benefit Beit T’Shuvah Treatment Center, CMALA, West Hollywood Recovery Center, and Trudging Buddies.
Miguel Gesso (provided)
Jizz Taylor opens Miss Mar Vista where she evolves from the Beast to Beauty.
Miguel Gesso (provided)
Contestant Kinaree's talent number.
Miguel Gesso (provided)
Host Chris Gardner with "the Meat."
Miguel Gesso (provided)
Banana Nicole Split calls Donald Trump during her talent number.
Miguel Gesso (provided)
Miss Mar Vista judge and RuPaul's Drag Race's Eureka O'Hara.
Miguel Gesso (provided)
This year's contestants, Kinari, Seven Divine, Banana Nicole Split, and Sara Quell pose for the swimsuit competition.
Miguel Gesso (provided)
Jizz Taylor breaks free of the her Beast in the pageant opener.
Miguel Gesso (provided)
Reigning Miss Mar Vista Eleven DiVine (before a new queen was crowned) and emcee Chris Gardner.
Miguel Gesso (provided)
Miss Mar Vista dancers.
Miguel Gesso (provided)
Jizz, Eureka, and Heresy West on the dais.
Miguel Gesso (provided)
Seven Divine's moving talent number complete with multi-media and fireworks.
Miguel Gesso (provided)
Kinari takes flight.
Miguel Gesso (provided)
Heresy West, Eureka, and the boys.
Miguel Gesso (provided)
Miss Mar Vista's emcee.
Miguel Gesso (provided)
Gardner and the Meat hand out raffle prizes.
Courtesy Tracy E. Gilchrist
The results are in for the winner following their evening gown presentations.
Miguel Gesso (provided)
Seven Divine shows off her swimsuit.
Courtesy Tracy E. Gilchrist
Banana Nicole Split is crowned Miss Mar Vista 8!
Courtesy Tracy E. Gilchrist
Banana Nicole Split with Jizz and friends.
Miguel Gesso (provided)
Miss Mar Vista cofounder Jizz prepares for the show.