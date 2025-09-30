10 images celebrating drag in all its glory from artist Rachel Rampleman's 'Life is Drag' exhibition

Life is Drag, 2025
Rachel Rampleman
From September 18-December 18, the New York City femme and queer-led multidisciplinary art space SoMad will feature the exhibition "Life is Drag" by artist Rachel Rampleman.
The project, which celebrates the art of drag, is "the largest digital archive of US drag performance — a living history of over 370 performances by more than 200 visionary drag artists, chronicling not only transformative artistry but also vital resistance, visibility, and joy," according to a press release.
Those featured in the video portraits include multidisciplinary artist Amygdala, drag and burlesque performer Divina GranSparkle, artist and community organizer Julie J, and drag king King Molasses.
Rampleman worked on the project for six years, honing in on the neo-burelesque trend in drag over the last few years.
"Sparked by a fortuitous encounter with New York drag icon and community organizer Untitled Queen, the project has grown alongside Rampleman’s deepening immersion in the community to become an expansive celebration of drag in all its forms—from the spectrum of gender expression to experimental art and activism. At a moment when LGBTQIA+ spaces and drag as an art form are increasingly under attack, Life is Drag becomes more than documentation: it is a collective act of celebration and defiance, showcasing irrepressible performers who challenge convention, rewrite the rules, and embody the range of gender expression."
In approaching this "living queer archive," the Brooklyn-based Ohio native viewed drag as a whole artistic experience, "a poetic synthesis of performance, costume, sculpture, sound, and identity, and captures numbers by each performer in veritable, full-body high definition videos framed consistently each time and showcased with minimal, if any, editing."
The performers participated in a structured interview and are captured in their full-drag glory while discussing their art, personal experiences, and community.
Check out several photos of the project below.
Follow Rampleman @rachelrampleman