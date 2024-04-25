Queens from 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live' aren't backing down from any scary bans or threats

Everybody say love!
As the November election inches closer and closer, drag queens continue to be a hot button topic.
Thankfully, stars from RuPaul's Drag Race continue to show up and show out for the LGBTQ+ community to let everyone know that we're here and we're not going anywhere.
Now, a new Drag Race spin-off is here and it follows a slew of talented queens as they star in the hit Las Vegas production RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked.
The show's cast recently invited The Advocate backstage to let their voices be heard and show the world that drag is not a crime.
Derrick Barry
As the OG Vegas diva, Derrick Barry has starred in RuPaul's Drag Race Live since its debut four years ago.
The queen also appeared as a main cast member in the spin-off Vegas Revue when aired back in 2020, so she's definitely a viral ingredient to drag's success in Sin City.
"In every family, you need a gay person. We need that representation now on television and it showing us in a different light. It is very important to be visible and show people that this is an art, and unfortunately, a dying art in some places. I can't even believe what's happened in some places," Barry shares.
Nevada is considered a swing state, but drag visibility continues to shine on The Strip. Barry is aware of the privilege she has by performing as a drag entertainer six nights a week.
"We feel very lucky here in Vegas. We are a city built on entertainment. I do feel lucky I live in a city that is accepting of this. I'm loving the inclusion."
Pangina Heals
Pangina Heals is the iconic host of Drag Race Thailand and she's shined bright by showing her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent on the Las Vegas stage.
"It's honestly like a family. We formed a little sisterhood. Backstage, everyone works so well and they know their s**t. You're creating the best show that a performer or an entertainer would ever want. This is the stage of my dreams."
Latrice Royale
She's large and in charge. The chunky yet funky... Latrice Royale!
This Drag Race alum is one of the most beloved queens from the show and has used her voice for LGBTQ+ equality for many years now.
With her starring in this new Untucked spin-off and the upcoming season of We're Here, Royale isn't letting anyone prevent her from living her dreams.
"In this time, it is so important to just broaden your mind. Have a little more empathy and compassion. Don't be a jerk! Drag is fun, drag is love, drag is for everybody... so get into it," Royale says.
Kennedy Davenport
Kennedy Davenport is a Texas diva who's had no problem shaking off her haters and naysayers throughout the years.
The same can be said for Untucked, as this unstoppable performer encourages everyone to receive drag with love and not hatred.
"If they didn't like it, they wouldn't watch it. Experience it for once. Allow it to soak in for a minute. It's just pure entertainment. We're here to change lives. We have a calling. We are here for a purpose. That's what it's all about," Davenport says.
Catch new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked now on WOW Presents Plus.