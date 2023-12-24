39 Festive Holiday White House Images That Show 'Magic, Wonder, and Joy'

Image: Christopher Wiggins for The Advocate
In the heart of Washington, D.C., the White House has once again transformed into a festive wonderland, celebrating the 2023 holiday season with the theme “Magic, Wonder, and Joy.” Orchestrated under the guidance of First Lady Jill Biden, this year’s decorations are a tribute to the unadulterated delight and imagination of childhood, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the enchanting atmosphere of the season. The Advocate was invited to experience the decorations.
The 2023 White House Holiday Display, brimming with approximately 14,975 feet of ribbon, over 350 candles, more than 33,892 ornaments, and over 22,100 bells, according to the White House, creates a dazzling spectacle. Each room within the historic building tells its own story, capturing the essence of the holidays through meticulously crafted scenes.
With 98 Christmas trees throughout the building, no area is spared from the yuletide cheer.
Guests are greeted by the mesmerizing East Wing Christmas tree adorned with holiday candy and sweet treats, evoking the joyous flavors of the season. The Gold Star Tree, a poignant tribute to fallen service members, stands with dignity, bearing the names of these heroes.
The Ground Floor Corridor is alive with holiday messages from Americans nationwide, along with whimsical depictions of letters to Santa Claus. The White House Library, Vermeil Room, and China Room each offer a unique sensory experience, from bedtime stories under golden moons to the musical joys of the holidays and a sweet shop displaying festive treats.
Central to the display is the majestic Blue Room, housing an 18½ foot Fraser Fir, representing the diverse landscapes of America. The Red Room celebrates the joy of holiday crafts, while Santa’s Workshop in the State Dining Room encapsulates the playful spirit of the season.
Crowning these decorations is the 2023 Gingerbread White House, an edible masterpiece inspired by the 200th anniversary of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas.
The Green Room’s decor takes on a serene and reflective tone. Here, glowing candles and stained glass capture the essence of peace, strength, and joy found in faith. Biden describes this setting as a place where “we can see most clearly, center ourselves in faith, and embrace the wonder of our world around us.” The room is adorned with colorful orchids, a favorite of the First Lady, and holiday florals, creating a tranquil oasis amidst the festive cheer.
The Cross Hall, bridging the State Rooms of the White House, features the official White House Menorah, a testament to the inclusive spirit of the holidays. The menorah blends history and celebration, created by the White House Executive Residence Carpentry Shop using wood from the Truman-era renovation.
Finally, the Grand Foyer offers an awe-inspiring conclusion to the holiday tour. An eye-catching recreation of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas dominates the space, with Santa’s sleigh and reindeer suspended in mid-air, creating a magical atmosphere. Biden hopes guests “leave their White House holiday experience with hearts full of Magic, Wonder, and Joy” as they witness this stunning tableau that bridges the whimsical and the historical, rounding out a holiday experience rich in tradition and imagination.
Beyond these highlighted spaces, the White House’s holiday decor extends to other rooms, each uniquely embracing the “Magic, Wonder, and Joy” theme. The State Room, with its stately elegance, is adorned in holiday finery, resonating with the dignity and history of the White House. In contrast, smaller, more intimate spaces like private dining rooms and corridors are decked with festive garlands, twinkling lights, and seasonal accents that add to the overall warmth and joy of the setting. Though less prominently featured, these areas are no less significant in their contribution to the holiday atmosphere, offering glimpses into the meticulous care and attention to detail that has made the entire White House a beacon of holiday cheer and a symbol of the nation’s festive spirit.
Crafting the Gingerbread White House involved 40 sheets each of sugar cookie and gingerbread dough, along with 90 pounds of pastillage, 30 pounds of chocolate, and 50 pounds of royal icing. Illuminating the festive scene, over 142,425 holiday lights twinkle across trees, garlands, wreaths, and various displays. The exterior of the White House, specifically the north and south facades, are elegantly decorated with seventy-two classic wreaths. To bring this holiday vision to life, it required the dedication of over 300 volunteers from different parts of the country, who committed a full week to meticulously decorate both the interior and exterior of the White House.
This photo gallery invites viewers to embark on a visual journey through the White House, exploring each room’s unique holiday narrative and experiencing the “Magic, Wonder, and Joy” of this Christmas and holiday season.
