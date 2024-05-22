10 emotional scenes from X-Men '97 that hit hard

Marvel Animation / Disney+
X-Men '97 brought the nostalgia of the hit 90s series with new plots and storylines. But the series also gave us some intimate and impactful scenes. Here's a look at some of the best emotional scenes from the first season — and yes, there will be spoilers.
A moment of sisterhood (Episode 2)
"If he's a mutant, how do I tell him he's different? That the world will remind him of it every day?" Between fighting the Sentinels and Friends of Humanity, Jean (well, a Jean clone) confides in Storm her fears of raising a mutant child in a world that chooses to hate and fear what they don't understand.
Love and loss - of powers (Episode 4)
In the second episode, Storm loses her powers after being shot at with a mutant suppression weapon. We later discover that the weapon was developed using technology invented by Forge, who later confesses his love to her. But after finding out his hand in building the weapon, she slaps him. "You meant to make me a goddess," Storm tells Forge. "Instead you have fashioned a fool."
Fall of Genosha (Episode 5)
The episode started with an introduction to the vibrant and lively island-nation of Genosha, a haven for all mutants. But an attack on the island by Sentinels brings its destruction. In one scene, Magneto, trying to save a group of mutants, is overwhelmed by the sheer force of the Sentinel blasts. "Habe keine angst," Magneto says, meaning "Don't be afraid" in German.
Gambit's death (Episode 5)
Gambit jumps in to save the remaining Genoshans from annihilation, protecting Rogue and destroying a three-headed Sentinel. Though he destroys the robot, he's attacked and sacrifices his life to save others. "Sugar," Rogue cries, holding Gambit in her arms. "I can't feel you."
Storm's regaining her power (Episode 6)
Storm regains her power after dealing with her internal demons - and an actual one, Adversary. "You all are an echo of who I am," she affirms to the demon while in a cave. "So let them thunder, for I am lightning!" Flying high into the stratosphere, the Mistress of the Elements emerges with a new look, wearing her original costume when she first appeared in the comics.
Gambit's funeral (Episode 7)
The X-Men pay tribute to Gambit at the beginning of the episode, with Nightcrawler giving an emotional eulogy. "Every gambler has a tell," he said. "Modesty was Gambit's."
Nightcrawler at Rogue's bedside (Episode 8)
Once again, Nightcrawler delivers yet an emotional scene in the following episode. Rogue is in a coma, recovering from a Prime Sentinel (humans designed to function as their android adversaries). At her bedside, Jean (the actual one) and Nightcrawler confide in one another. "Blood is blood," he says. "Family is a choice."
Another moment of sisterhood (Episode 9)
As the team gathers to attack Bastion, the mutant creator of the Prime Sentinels, Jean and Storm encourage each other to fight on. "Make them mind your weather, sister," Jean tells Storm. "And them weather your mind," Storm responds.
Morph sending his love to Wolverine...as Jean (Episode 10)
Wolverine continues to recover after Magneto ripped the adamantium out of his body. With Morph at his bedside, Wolverine slightly exhales Jean's name. "She can't say it, but I can," Morph says, turning into Jean. "I love you, Logan. Stay with me." Beau DeMayo, the show's Executive Producer, confirmed Morph was actually confessing his feelings.