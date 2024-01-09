A bakery almost went out of business for supporting LGBTQ+ rights, but locals stepped up

A Connecticut bakery was at risk of closing its doors permanently until the local community showed up in droves over the weekend to support the LGBTQ-inclusive business.

Bakery on Maple, owned by Erika and Dave Landi, opened in 2021 in Bristol. Since its earliest days, the shop has been welcoming of the queer community, selling rainbow cupcakes and proudly displaying the LGBTQ+ flag in its windows. The business has recently encountered financial hardships, which its owners attribute in part to their support of social justice.

Erika Landi wrote on the bakery's Facebook page Friday that the business needed "huge" weekend sales "because it may be the last."

"When the bakery started I knew what I wanted to do, what I didn’t know was the toll it might take on the business. I’ve given back to this community publicly and privately and have done so in many different ways," she said, continuing, "I have also used my bakery’s platform to stand with and support the LGBTQ community even though it’s cost me customers and revenue. I still stand with them because they deserve that. But now I’m asking for your support because I’ve given everything I can."